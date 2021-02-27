Green and Gold: Sean Smith goes '100 percent,' wins Carlisle first District 3 gold since 2011

SPRING GROVE — Sean Smith’s return to the Carlisle wrestling program last year was a successful one, a season that resulted in a section title and a District 3 medal.
The ending, though, meant it was not quite successful enough for Smith himself — so he went about putting in the work to both improve his standing on the district podium and earn a long-awaited win for the Thundering Herd program.
It culminated Saturday at the District 3 Class 3A Individual Wrestling Championships at Spring Grove High School, where the senior claimed the 160-pound title to become Carlisle’s first district champion since Jayshon Wilson won gold in 2011.
Smith’s district experience in 2020, in which he finished sixth, gave him the understanding of what was required. He put it into practice in a grinding 8-7 victory over Red Lion’s Ryan Fry in Saturday’s title bout.
“I knew I couldn’t take any matches for granted,” Smith said. “I had to go out and wrestle 100 percent every match. There’s no off-matches here. Everybody is good, and you have to go out and you have to push it every match.”
Smith opened the bout with a quick takedown, but Fry rebounded to show that the bout would require a six-minute effort. Smith spent a minimal amount of time on bottom and registered takedowns in all three periods, the last of the them a counter of Fry’s desperation takedown attempt with under 20 seconds to go.
160: Carlisle has its first D3 wrestling champion since 2011 thanks to Sean Smith's 8-7 win over Red Lion's Ryan Fry. The senior holds off Fry's last-minute attempt with the takedown that sealed it. pic.twitter.com/SsWSVk2uYZ— Brett Keener (@brett_keener) February 27, 2021
It was a payoff for a heavy training focus on third-period wrestling.
“Once it was there, I was ready,” Smith said. “That adrenaline kicked in, and I was ready to go. I didn’t feel tired anymore, it was just go-go-go, I need to win this.”
The senior may have been a somewhat unlikely one to end the Herd’s championship drought. He had been a member of Carlisle’s youth wrestling program before his father’s Army assignments took the family across the country and the world.
The family returned to the U.S. Army War College and Carlisle before last season, giving the Herd another ace in the wrestling room — even if that wasn’t fully understood at the time.
“We knew him, so when we heard he was coming back, we were expecting a good wrestler,” Carlisle head coach Joe Wilson said. “I can’t say I was expecting him to be a two-time place winner at the District 3 tournament and to win it. Sean is just such a great kid. He makes everyone around him better whether it’s in the classroom, on the football field, or on the wrestling mat. Just having him back in the wrestling room meant a lot. The icing on the cake is being able to win a district title and break that 10-year drought.”
Carlisle enjoyed a strong day overall, sending three wrestlers to the finals and on to next week’s PIAA Class 3A West Super Regional at Altoona High School.
At 113, senior Noah Clawson fell in a 4-1 decision to impressive Manheim Township freshman Kamdyn Williams, who had put the field on notice with a 9-7 semifinal victory over Cedar Cliff senior Aiden Lewis.
113: Get used to the Williams boys from Manheim Twp. After Kaedyn wins the 106 title, Kamdyn is airtight in a 4-1 win over Carlisle's Noah Clawson to claim gold at 113. pic.twitter.com/cEtpchikKy— Brett Keener (@brett_keener) February 27, 2021
Sophomore Layton Schmick, buoyed by an impressive quarterfinal win over Garden Spot’s Dustin Swanson, reached the 285-pound final. There he fell in a 7-1 decision to Red Land’s Dylan Rodenhaber in a rematch of last week’s sectional final.
285: Red Land's Dylan Rodenhaber nabs his first D3 title with a 7-1 win over Carlisle's Layton Schmick. Solid work here for one of his takedowns. pic.twitter.com/GEFohxN1jB— Brett Keener (@brett_keener) February 27, 2021
Senior Colton Zimmerman fell short of the top-three finish required to advance to the super regional, ending his bid to become a four-time state qualifier.
It was the tough part of an otherwise excellent day for Smith and the Herd, who finished third in the team standings with 59 points. Central Dauphin (94 points) won the team title.
“This win means a lot,” Smith said. “I’m glad to come back to this community. I love my coaches. I have to give a huge shout-out to them, and especially my practice partner, Colton. They’re the reason I’m here.”