Green and Gold: Sean Smith goes '100 percent,' wins Carlisle first District 3 gold since 2011

It was a payoff for a heavy training focus on third-period wrestling.

“Once it was there, I was ready,” Smith said. “That adrenaline kicked in, and I was ready to go. I didn’t feel tired anymore, it was just go-go-go, I need to win this.”

The senior may have been a somewhat unlikely one to end the Herd’s championship drought. He had been a member of Carlisle’s youth wrestling program before his father’s Army assignments took the family across the country and the world.

The family returned to the U.S. Army War College and Carlisle before last season, giving the Herd another ace in the wrestling room — even if that wasn’t fully understood at the time.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We knew him, so when we heard he was coming back, we were expecting a good wrestler,” Carlisle head coach Joe Wilson said. “I can’t say I was expecting him to be a two-time place winner at the District 3 tournament and to win it. Sean is just such a great kid. He makes everyone around him better whether it’s in the classroom, on the football field, or on the wrestling mat. Just having him back in the wrestling room meant a lot. The icing on the cake is being able to win a district title and break that 10-year drought.”