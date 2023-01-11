Girls wrestling teams from Cumberland Valley, Carlisle tune up for tough stretch with competitive dual meet

It's no longer recruitment season for the area’s girls’ wrestling coaches. As Cumberland Valley and Carlisle showed Wednesday, it is now all about mat results—and bigger goals.

The Eagles and Thundering Herd kicked off a busy few weeks for the girls’ slate Wednesday at Gene Evans Gym, wrestling a dual meet in concert with the Carlisle-Mechanicsburg boys’ match on the opposite mat. No official match score was kept, as the discrepancy in roster numbers between the teams forced a few adjustments. The teams wrestled 18 bouts — with some of Carlisle’s 10 wrestlers doubling up — in order to assure the most mat time for the greatest number of wrestlers.

Both teams are gearing up for multiple tournaments and the eventual postseason. For the Eagles, their success in putting together one of the state’s biggest rosters has them thinking of the next step in program-building.

“We’re just trying to create an environment that girls want to be a part of,” Cumberland Valley coach Ryan Seagreaves said. “That’s what been most successful for us. It’s not just girls wrestling. We’re trying to win a state championship. It’s a real team, and we’re chasing a real thing. It’s full-speed.”

Getting competitive mat time is key, which makes the upcoming tournament schedule important as the state’s new girls’ teams seek to build skill and continue developing their situational and mat awareness.

“As a team, we’re as competitive as anyone,” Seagreaves said. “We are about to go into a really good stretch, with the Gettysburg Duals this weekend, the Coal Cracker tournament in Jim Thorpe after that, and then the next weekend is Easton’s tournament. So, we’re going to see some really good competition the next three weeks, and that’s going to be important to our development.”

Competing against the CV roster was a positive for Carlisle. The Herd won 10 of the 18 bouts, and the result left Thundering Herd coach Vinny Anceravage pleased about how his squad fared in the measuring-stick match.

“I think it was a great night for us,” Anceravage said. “We wrestled hard and we wrestled physical. We didn’t go out there like we were scared. It’s tough when you look on the other side and see 40, 45 girls. They have a big cheering section just with their own teammates. I was really proud of the way the girls went out and fought.”

