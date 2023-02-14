Pennridge became the 100th school in Pennsylvania to sponsor a varsity girls wrestling this week, giving the state 100 teams and making the sport eligible for sanctioning under the PIAA.

Cumberland Valley has one of Cumberland County's four girls wrestling programs, joined by Big Spring, Camp Hill and Boiling Springs.

Eagles head coach Ryan Seagreaves recently talked to The Sentinel about the process of adding a varsity program and the opportunity for the sport's growth.

Question: Why was now the time for you to begin getting a girls team sanctioned?

Answer: The more opportunities we provided for girls to wrestle, the more the interest grew. The growth of girls wrestling in our school district mirrored and even exceeded the growth across the state, so our school board vote in June of 2022 [that it] was the right time for Cumberland Valley.

Q: What did the sanctioning process look like for the team and how long did the process take?

A: At Cumberland Valley, we sponsored a youth team for girls K-6 in 2020-21, then had a club squad during the 2021-22 season for girls in sixth through 12th grades. During [the 2021-22 season], I sent updates to our athletic director (Mike Craig) roughly every 30 days on our average practice numbers and competition results.

Q: Did you receive help or advice on how to start the process or even going through the process from other coaches or even the SanctionPA movement?

A: The best help we had came from the support of our athletic office: Mike Craig, Darnell Stanford and Colette Koontz. The updates I would send to Mike were forwarded to our school principal, the superintendent and the athletic committee of the school board — they were all very supportive. So by the time Mike proposed to the athletic committee to have an official school team in 2022-23, there was already consensus to do it because we were ready. Additionally, Mike spent 2021-22 getting the resources in place with the budget so that when we started a girls team we could do it right.

On Nov. 21, Mike and Colette also helped me get approved as a school board-approved volunteer for access to school facilities and were generous with our ability to train in school facilities as well. Billy Chamberlain, the coach of our boys wrestling team, has been a fantastic teammate and provided me tons of guidance along the way about being a high school head coach (as well as a rookie high school teacher).

SanctionPA puts out valuable data for new coaches, but likely the best resource is the list of competitions.

Q: There are a lot of girls competing now, even if there aren't varsity teams, so what really changes for them once everything does fall under the PIAA umbrella?

A: Many competitions will have to change to comply with PIAA rules and be an official PIAA event. That will include weigh-ins onsite and double elimination brackets for each of the 13 NFHS weight classes. I suspect we’ll see companion junior varsity events happening simultaneously with varsity events to provide opportunities for new wrestlers and continue the wonderful growth in numbers we’ve seen statewide.

Q: What’s the biggest change for your girls once you go from club girls wrestling or girls wrestling on the boys team to having a varsity girls team?

A: The change from going from a club squad to a varsity team is profound, mainly due to the resources provided by your school district, including transportation, uniforms, the athletic trainers, increased priority for areas to train and funds for competition registration. Last year I wasn’t just head coach of the club, I was bus driver, statistician, equipment manager, amateur athletic trainer, etc. Now, much more of my brainpower is available to focus on how best to develop our wrestlers because I have lots of help with the other aspects of the program.

Q: How has the number of girls grown for your team (even before getting a sanctioned team) over the years?

A: During the 2021-22 season, our club squad had about 20 girls training, evenly split between high school and junior high athletes. This year, our first as an official team, we likely have the biggest girls wrestling squad in Pennsylvania. We have 52 girls on our roster — 46 high school athletes and six junior high athletes.

Q: Are there any future plans that you know of for how and where the sanctioned teams can compete? Any tournaments that highlight just the girls?

A: The SanctionPA website lists available competitions throughout the state during the season and lists all the formed teams. I find all the competitions we are going to compete in on that site as well as the contact information of the tournament directors.

Q: Any advice for those looking to sanction their own girls wrestling team in Pennsylvania?

A: Don’t worry about your numbers first. Just decide to have a girls team and begin. They will come.

