Carlisle's school board approved girls wrestling as a sanctioned varsity sport at its meeting Thursday.

The Thundering Herd, who had competed as a club, became the 108th varsity girls wrestling program in Pennsylvania, joining locals Big Spring, Cumberland Valley, Camp Hill and Boiling Springs.

During the season, Carlisle head coach Vincent Anceragave talked to The Sentinel about the program' growth, the road to sanctioning and the overall state of the sport.

Question: Why was now the time for you to begin getting a girls team sanctioned?

Answer: It was something Joe Wilson and I had discussed for about a year leading up to the 2021 Olympic Games. My daughter spent a lot of time in the wrestling room with me while I was coaching at Shippensburg University and by the time she could talk she was wanting to wrestle. Following the stellar performance from our Women’s National Team at the Olympics, Joe asked if I was serious about starting a girl’s program. I wanted to make sure my daughter had the opportunity to wrestle other girls and although she was only 5 at the time, I felt it was great time to begin the varsity program so it would be well established and provided local role models for her and other local girls as they grew up.

Q: What does the sanctioning process look like for the team and how long is the process taking?

A: I don’t find the overall process to be very difficult. There are just a lot of moving parts when dealing with administration. Obviously, everything needs to be approved through the school board for the forming of a new program. We have been working closely with our athletic director to iron out some of the possible issues. He has been supportive in our efforts and has established some benchmarks prior to approaching the school board.

Q: Are there any hiccups or bumps in the road you’re experiencing?

A: Most definitely. It’s new to many girls and historically has been a male-dominated sport. Convincing girls they can do this and feeling comfortable with the physical side of this sport has been one of my biggest hurdles. I am fortunate enough to have a core group of girls that excels in this area, and it is beginning to manifest in our other wrestlers.

Q: There are a lot of girls competing now, even if there aren't varsity teams, so what really changes for them once everything does fall under the PIAA umbrella?

A: One of the biggest changes will be weight management. Without a true governing body, we have had the freedom to establish events that best fit where girls wrestling is in PA. We have had the freedom to enter multiple girls from the same school at the same weight. This will be a big hurdle for our program as most of our girls fall within about 10 pounds of each other. It will make scheduling tournaments more difficult as the sport continues to grow with the maximum match limit in a day. My hope is that once it becomes an official PIAA sport, we are given a window to allow things to continue to run in a similar fashion while meeting benchmark goals to meeting the same standards the boys have.

Q: What’s the biggest change for your girls once you go from club girls wrestling or girls wrestling on the boys team to having a varsity girls team?

A: I think once we become an official sport it will increase participation within the school. We have done a good job in making sure the student population knows wrestling is an option for girls, but until it is fully supported by the school, I think there is some skepticism. Outside of that I don’t think much will change. The boys and girls have done an excellent job having practice in the same room at the same time and support each other at tournaments.

Q: Do you believe the girls having their own team will make them more comfortable in trying out for the sport?

A: I think this was a big reason for our early success. We started with girls-only K-12 practices last year and had instant success with practice of 15 or more girls. This year we have transitioned back co-ed practices and it has been running just as smooth. I think it was important to help elevate both programs. We have a fairly big coaching staff and these co-ed practices allow the girls to be more comfortable with all coaches. I can’t thank the other coaches enough in their support and help throughout the season.

Q: Has there been active recruiting going on for the team?

A: At the end of our season last year, I tasked our four returning girls to recruit two girls for this year’s team. They exceeded my expectation and at the beginning of the year we were projecting about 15 girls. We ultimately settled in at 10 girls which doubled our team from last year. I’m hopeful we can continue that type of growth over the next couple years.

Q: How has the number of girls grown for your team (even before getting a sanctioned team) over the years?

A: In only our second year we have doubled our varsity numbers. The more impressive growth has occurred at our youth level. I have seen more girls inclined to give it a try and stick around because there is something for them when they grow up. We have about 15 girls at the youth level and only expect that number to continue to climb. I believe these numbers have grown due to off-season girls-only practices. Mat space is limited during the season, but we provide girls-only practice outside of the high school wrestling season.

Q: Any advice for those looking to sanction their own girls wrestling team in PA?

A: I think starting the girl’s program with only girls was a huge factor in our early success. It definitely provided a more inviting environment for the girls who knew little to nothing about wrestling. It allowed time for them to understand the sport before entering a room with boys that have been wrestling for year.

