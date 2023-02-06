Big Spring became the first Cumberland County school, and the 25th in Pennsylvania, to sponsor a girls wrestling program in November 2021.

Since then, the number of teams across the county has grown to four while the number in Pennsylvania, as of Monday, sat at 96, just four away from taking the next step toward sanctioning the sport.

With the sport continuing to grow, The Sentinel caught up with Big Spring head coach Nate Gutshall on the program's development and what sanctioning would mean for girls wrestling and its participants.

Question: Why was now the time for you to begin getting a girls team sanctioned?

Answer: It feels like a while since we actually went through the sanctioning process. For me it was a question of interest from girls in our school. We had several girls that were interested and worked very hard for us last year and the same this year.

Q: What did the sanctioning process look like for the team and how long did the process take?

A: I would imagine that it is different for every team. It was simple for me because we have great people in our administration, and on our school board here at Big Spring and they were very supportive of the process.

Q: Did you receive help or advice on how to start the process or even going through the process from other coaches or even the SanctionPA movement?

A: Absolutely, Gettysburg coach Chris Haines was very helpful and SanctionPA’s Brooke Zumas is amazing. They are both great advocates for the sport.

Q: There are a lot of girls competing now, even if there aren't varsity teams, so what really changes for them once everything does fall under the PIAA umbrella?

A: I really don’t know. I feel like there are so many questions to be answered. I am anxious about how some of the issues will be handled by PIAA. My advice to PIAA would be to have people like Chris, Brooke and McCaskey athletic director Jon Mitchell involved in the process.

Q: Do you believe the girls having their own team will make them more comfortable in trying out for the sport?

A: I hope so, because I would love to have even more girls participating.

Q: Has there been active recruiting going on for the team?

A: Absolutely, by me and some of my second-year wrestlers.

Q: How has the number of girls grown for your team (even before getting a sanctioned team) over the years?

A: We went from nine to 14 this year. I am hoping next year is a big year for us as we get some middle school girls from our youth program.

Q: Are there any future plans that you know of for how and where the sanctioned teams can compete? Any tournaments that highlight just the girls?

A: Yes. There are a lot of tournaments for just girls. I find though that the biggest method of highlighting girls wrestling is the dual meets many teams are having. Our girls wrestled Boiling Springs before our boys’ match and I think a lot of people got their eyes opened to girls wrestling and how tough the girls are.

Q: Are you or the school helping other teams/schools trying to sanction their own girls’ team?

A: I advocate for it any chance I get. Carlisle has some really good girls and they haven’t sanctioned yet. In our area, I think Cumberland Valley, Boiling Springs and Camp Hill have sanctioned and are working towards next season.

Q: Any advice for those looking to sanction their own girls wrestling team in PA?

A: Just do it. The girls will love it. They will be there. It is a great move for kids that play other sports and girls that don’t participate in other sports.

