Former Big Spring wrestler Abi Sweger: Transition to high school competition can be too intimidating for young girls

“Wrestling gets a lot more competitive when you get to the high school level, which is what shies away most people, even some boys,” Sweger said. “With boys going through puberty and having more muscle mass than girls, girls tend to be intimidated.”

It took Sweger until her sophomore year to finally commit to wrestling on the varsity team. And it took head coach Nate Gutshall years leading up to that to convince her. She faced some discrimination through her short career as a wrestler and kicker for the football team, sometimes from security that didn't believe she was a wrestler and sometimes from her opponents who wanted to show her up, she said.

But encouragement from her coaches, teammates and family provided support she needed to stick with it through graduating from Big Spring High School.

“I am not one to quit something that I have not finished,” Sweger said. “I knew that if I continued to work hard and improve my skills, I would be a better wrestler. Continuing wrestling was the best decision I have ever made.”

Although Sweger kept with it, and earned some much needed encouragement when Lyra Clark joined the team with her, she admits that being the minority in a sport is tough.