Former Big Spring wrestler Abi Sweger: Transition to high school competition can be too intimidating for young girls

Former Big Spring wrestler Abi Sweger fondly remembers sitting in a sixth-grade classroom when wrestling season was about to start up.
As the teacher went to pass out sign-up sheets, Sweger recalls the teacher only handing them to the boys. This drew a question from Sweger: Why couldn’t girls sign up?
In reality, girls could. Unfortunately, there was just that stigma that wrestling was just for boys and only boys would be interested.
That didn’t sit well with Sweger.
“If teachers and administrators advertise the sport as a male and female sport, many more girls would feel able to compete,” she said.
Girls wrestling is one of the fastest growing sports in the United States. According to the National Federation of State High School Associations, there were 21,124 girl participants in 2018-19, an increase of 4,562 athletes from the year before.
According to PennLive, on March 17 Lancaster School District’s school board voted unanimously to sponsor Pennsylvania’s first high school varsity team at JP McCaskey. McCaskey plans to launch the program for the 2020-21 school year.
Under PIAA rules, a school needs just one wrestler on its roster to make up a varsity team.
Girls wrestling proponents hope it encourages other schools around the state to do the same. And that may make more girls willing to stay in the sport when they reach high school.
The transition between middle school and high school is a complex time for most girls. If those girls are wrestlers, there are more complexities.
It is not uncommon for wrestlers and coaches to find the concept of girls wrestling boys ... awkward. It's normalized at a young age for boys to wrestle boys, and all the physical contact that entails. What's not so normal is girls grappling with boys, especially as they mature as teenagers.
“Not being afraid of contact from the opposite sex,” Gutshall said in a 2018 story about Sweger joining his team. “That was a little bit of a hurdle to get over at first.”
It can be a factor in why girls drop out of wrestling when they reach high school. The physical difference as boys grow bigger and stronger, on average, compared to girls in high school, can also dissuade girls from continuing in the sport or even joining in the first place.
With no girls varsity or JV teams to compete on, young girls tend to leave the sport rather than compete with and against boys.
“Wrestling gets a lot more competitive when you get to the high school level, which is what shies away most people, even some boys,” Sweger said. “With boys going through puberty and having more muscle mass than girls, girls tend to be intimidated.”
It took Sweger until her sophomore year to finally commit to wrestling on the varsity team. And it took head coach Nate Gutshall years leading up to that to convince her. She faced some discrimination through her short career as a wrestler and kicker for the football team, sometimes from security that didn't believe she was a wrestler and sometimes from her opponents who wanted to show her up, she said.
But encouragement from her coaches, teammates and family provided support she needed to stick with it through graduating from Big Spring High School.
“I am not one to quit something that I have not finished,” Sweger said. “I knew that if I continued to work hard and improve my skills, I would be a better wrestler. Continuing wrestling was the best decision I have ever made.”
Although Sweger kept with it, and earned some much needed encouragement when Lyra Clark joined the team with her, she admits that being the minority in a sport is tough.
“Girls who wrestle do not always get the ‘Wow, that is so cool that you wrestle’ response,” she said, “There is a lot of bullying and discrimination when it comes to being a minority. Many people do not think that girls should be in the sport at all. The pressure of it all makes it hard for girls to continue the sport.”
Sweger said she has ideas about how to keep girls in wrestling past the youth level, and she believes a lot of it begins with young girls seeing older girls excelling in the sport.
She and Clark were huge proponents of the girls wrestling movement at Big Spring. She’s happy that her time as a female wrestler on the varsity team has inspired younger girls to keep going.
“Seeing the young girls participate in Big Spring’s youth wrestling program made me feel super proud and feel as though I am obligated to motivate them to continue, as it may get harder,” Sweger said. “It is important to empower other females and be a role model for those who are not as confident in themselves to try something new or continue to work hard at something no matter what the circumstances are.”
Pennsylvania may still be far away from sanctioning girls wrestling across the state, but small victories are still big steps towards making everyone feel included.
“This topic should be easy conversation, not uncomfortable and political,” Sweger said. “Right now, female wrestling is one of the fastest growing sports in the world, which is a great start to the movement.
“The more girls we can get to join the sport, the less uncommon and uncomfortable it will be.”
