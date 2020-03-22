Finding confidence: Girl wrestlers navigate a field not so catered for them as programs try and change it

With girls wrestling getting closer and closer to being a sanctioned sport in the state, more girls may find a comfort in wanting to stay in the sport.
Like some coaches had mentioned, a lot of female wrestlers decide to drop the sport when high school comes around. The reasoning behind dropping out varies from girl to girl, but certain aspects stick out a bit more than others.
“Middle school to high school can be a big transition, especially for wrestling,” former Big Spring wrestler Abi Sweger said. “Wrestling gets a lot more competitive when you get to the high school level, which is what shies away most people, even some boys. With boys going through puberty and having more muscle mass than girls, girls tend to be intimidated. There is also a social component as to why girls decide not to continue to wrestle.
“Girls who wrestle do not always get the, ‘Wow that is so cool that you wrestle,’ response. There is a lot of bullying and discrimination when it comes to being a minority. Many people do not think that girls should be in the sport at all. The pressure of it all makes it hard for girls to continue the sport.”
It took Sweger until her sophomore year to finally commit to wrestling on the varsity team. And it took head coach Nate Gutshall even more time trying to convince her. She faced a number of discriminatory cases through her short career as a wrestler and kicker for the football team.
But, her determination and encouragement from those around her kept her head up.
“I am not one to quit something that I have not finished,” Sweger said. “I knew that if I continued to work hard and improve my skills, I would be a better wrestler. Continuing wrestling was the best decision I have ever made. Although it was very tough, mentally and physically, I kept with it and did everything I could to meet my goals. I was way more successful in my senior year than I was before. I wanted to come back and be tougher than I was before and I definitely impressed some of my opponents when I did.”
And although Sweger didn’t start in youth programs, she knows that kids usually don’t see a difference between genders when they hit the mat to wrestle. Jordyn Page, a 7-year-old in the Carlisle youth program, began wrestling after her mom told her about it and showed her tapes of some of her old matches. Page admitted that it might be weird to wrestle against girls at some point because she has been wrestling boys since she started, but she doesn’t have plans to stop until she hits the Olympics.
“I don’t think Jordyn would have a problem wrestling against boys,” Jordyn’s mom, Amanda Page, said. “She practices now and wrestles mainly with boys. Since she started wrestling, she has always been treated the same as the boys. Because of that, I think she wouldn’t see it as an issue as she gets older to her -- it’s just another opponent whether it be boy or girl.
“I would like her to continue wrestling for as long as she wants to do it. As long as she is enjoying what she does, I’ll continue to support her.”
Another youth wrestler taking on the boys is Tayla Zalewski, an 8-year-old in the Carlisle youth program. After watching her twin brother, Zarek, wrestler, Tayla wanted to give it a try. She plans to wrestle through high school and feels a bit nervous going against boys since she thinks they are better than she is, but she ‘likes to kick boys’ butts,’ nonetheless.
“Her Pap, Kevin Finkenbinder, and I have been extremely supportive,” grandmother Tina Thompson said. “Her Pap is also one of her coaches and he spends time with her working on her moves and techniques. He also talks her through the good & bad matches to keep her confidence high. Most importantly, we encourage her to enjoy wrestling and have fun.”
Cecilia Battisti, a 10-year-old in the Camp Hill youth program, is just another example of the girls wrestling in youth programs. Battisti took inspiration from Camp Hill wrestler Ethan Branstetter and decided to give it a try herself. She says she would like to wrestle in high school, but feels it might be difficult. Although, wrestling boys is no different from wrestling girls.
You have free articles remaining.
“It takes a lot for Cecilia to get nervous with regards to sports,” Cecilia’s father, Eric, said. “Wrestling, I think, was out of comfort zone and she still stepped up. Right now, she doesn’t care [about wrestling boys]. I think it’s only natural for a 14-year-old to feel uncomfortable. That said, knowing her mindset, I wouldn’t be surprised if she continued.”
Staying involved with the sport through the youth programs – and staying in the youth program in the first place – will take support from a lot of different areas. For all three of the girl wrestlers in the youth programs, a lot of that support has come from coaches.
“The wrestling team has always been very supportive of the girls on the team,” Amanda Page said. “It has been absolutely amazing all the people we have met along the way willing to help her improve. Overall, the community is supportive as well. There have been a few times we have had a parent say that girls shouldn’t be wrestling boys. But, overall, there are more people who support the girls than those who don’t.”
“All the coaches, parents and teammates are very supportive,” Thompson said. “They have gone out of their way to make her feel comfortable, like she belongs, is treated like the boys and that the same expectations of training hard are required of her. Their words of encouragement mean more than they know. She loves her Club.”
And sometimes, that support can come from those on the mats and inner circles.
“Her friends have been very supportive,” Eric Battisti said. “The other girls her age love it. The boys she’s wrestled, so far, have been amazingly respectful.”
Girls wrestling is one of the fastest growing sports in the United States. According to the National Federation of State High School Associations, there were 21,124 girl participants in 2018-19, an increase of 4,562 athletes from the year before.
JP McCaskey was the first school to set up a girls wrestling team on Tuesday, and more schools in the area and state are sure to follow suit. With the vote on the program being unanimous, according to Pennlive, more support for girls wrestling should continue. McCaskey plans to launch the program for the 2020-21 school year.
That is, if we can also squash a stigma that wrestling is just for boys.
“I vaguely remember when wrestling season was starting up in middle school when I was in sixth grade,” Sweger said. “The teacher only passed the forms out to the boys in the class, making it seem as though girls were not allowed to participate. If teachers and administrators advertise the sport as a male and female sport, many more girls would feel able to compete. It is also important that the girls in the youth teams have a high school mentor that will help them stick with the sport through high school.
“Seeing the young girls participate in Big Spring’s youth wrestling program made me feel super proud and feel as though I am obligated to motivate them to continue, as it may get harder. It is important to empower other females and be a role model for those who are not as confident in themselves to try something new or continue to work hard at something no matter what the circumstances are.”
With girls wrestling quickly on its way to becoming a state-sanctioned sport, just the small victories for now are big steps towards a bigger future.
“Wrestlers being referred to as wrestlers and not men would be a great start to breaking the stigma,” Sweger said. “Often, coaches refer to their team as a strong group of ‘men,’ not a group of ‘competitors,’ wrestlers, etc. My coach did a very good job of being careful of his word choice to make me feel included. Schools also need to gain more female participation in the sport. Right now female wrestling is one of the fastest growing sports in the world, which is a great start to the movement. The more girls we can get to join the sport, the less uncommon and uncomfortable it will be. This topic should be easy conversation, not uncomfortable and political.
“Teams could hold female wrestling clinics. I know that Big Spring held a female wrestling clinic and I believe there was a decent turn out. If we try to gather as many female wrestlers as we can and try to invite those who want to try the sport, this would help recruit more females and give them an opportunity to participate and feel comfortable trying something new.”
Email Mallory at mmerda@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @MalloryMerda