Finding confidence: Girl wrestlers navigate a field not so catered for them as programs try and change it

But, her determination and encouragement from those around her kept her head up.

“I am not one to quit something that I have not finished,” Sweger said. “I knew that if I continued to work hard and improve my skills, I would be a better wrestler. Continuing wrestling was the best decision I have ever made. Although it was very tough, mentally and physically, I kept with it and did everything I could to meet my goals. I was way more successful in my senior year than I was before. I wanted to come back and be tougher than I was before and I definitely impressed some of my opponents when I did.”

And although Sweger didn’t start in youth programs, she knows that kids usually don’t see a difference between genders when they hit the mat to wrestle. Jordyn Page, a 7-year-old in the Carlisle youth program, began wrestling after her mom told her about it and showed her tapes of some of her old matches. Page admitted that it might be weird to wrestle against girls at some point because she has been wrestling boys since she started, but she doesn’t have plans to stop until she hits the Olympics.