Enter 'The Originals': School board endorses start of girls wrestling at South Middleton School District

Ellie Shoemaker grew up watching her brother wrestle in school.

“I always thought it was a great sport,” she told the South Middleton School Board Monday. “But I had no interest in wrestling boys.”

So when the opportunity came along, this Boiling Springs High School sophomore joined a group of pioneers with something to prove.

“These girls have a lot of potential,” Shoemaker said of her teammates. “This is going to go a long way.”

By a unanimous vote, board members recognized the Bubbletown Girls Wrestling Club as the official start of a brand new sport within the South Middleton School District.

Specifically, the board endorsed girls wrestling by approving a plan that supports the program through a combination of district money and booster funds during the current school year.

Starting with the 2023-2024 school year and beyond, the program will be sponsored entirely by school district funding. District Superintendent Kevin O’Donnell Jr. confirmed that budget projections for next school year already include funds for a girls wrestling program.

“The administration is confident that we could support it,” he told board members.

With the board’s decision, Boiling Springs High School becomes the 91st school in Pennsylvania to add a girls’ varsity wrestling team. Once 100 schools sponsor girls wrestling programs, the sport is eligible to be sanctioned under Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association rules. South Middleton joins Big Spring, Cumberland Valley and Camp Hill as school districts within Cumberland County with school-sponsored girls wrestling programs.

Under the leadership of Coach Paul Walters, the wrestling club already had momentum heading into the board room Monday. It was standing room only with most of the seats taken up by team members, their parents and other supporters.

“This year, I had the distinct pleasure of working with the South Middleton community to form the club,” Walters said. “We were faced with a gauntlet of challenges. We had to create our own board. We had to secure funding. We had to secure uniforms — a competition schedule. Our team did that with more grace and organization than any club that I’ve ever seen.

“Now come the wrestlers,” he added. “Elegant yet aggressive, compassionate yet fierce. These ladies have been dubbed ‘The Originals’. They are the ones cutting the way for generations of young female athletes that will follow them. I am honored to have them join the ranks of their peers as an official school sport.”

Vice-President Robin Scherer was among the school board members who received numerous emails from constituents in the lead-up to Monday’s decision. “It’s awesome that you are putting yourselves out there,” she told the female wrestlers. “Keep working hard. Lift those weights. Eat right. And you will do awesome things.”

Athletic Director Rachel Boyle thanked the club members for having the resolve to step forward. “I want to commend you women,” she told the athletes. “I know how much sports empower young people and carries life lessons well beyond the scoreboard. I’m happy to support this and welcome you in.”

Thomas Dolan is the father of Emily Dolan who competed last year on the Junior High Wrestling Team. She became the first local girl to defeat a boy in a match,” Dolan said. “Wrestling for her has built self-confidence and self-esteem.”

Photos: Boiling Springs field hockey blanks Newport in PIAA Class A quarterfinal