District 3 Wrestling: Young Boiling Springs peaking at right time with pair of wins to make Class 2A team championship

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP — A young Boiling Springs squad believes it is hitting its stride as the wrestling postseason commences.
Wednesday night they gave everyone else in District 3 a look at the progress that has been ongoing. The No. 2 Bubblers were in complete control during the quarterfinals and semifinals of the District 3 Class 2A Team Wrestling Championships as they rolled to a pair of lopsided victories that included a 45-21 semifinal win over No. 6 West Perry.
The victory clinched a berth in next week’s PIAA Team Championships for the Bubblers, and it advanced them to Saturday’s District 3 title match against No. 1 Hamburg. The Hawks were 39-25 winners over Bermudian Springs in the other semifinal, a score very similar to the 41-26 win the Bubblers notched against the Eagles on Jan. 25.
“We’re peaking, there’s no doubt about that,” first-year Boiling Springs head coach Trevor Byers said. “I definitely believe that. We’ve got five weeks left in the season to maintain that peak. I still think we’ve got a little bit more to get to the top, a couple of little things that we have to learn and start believing in.”
Boiling Springs set the tone early against West Perry.
The Mustangs’ Brad Morrison pinned Jaydan Barrick with 17 seconds remaining in the opening bout at 182, but Barrick’s effort in the loss — the score was within a decision with less than 40 seconds left — gave a boost to the Bubblers.
The heavyweights following Barrick swung things in favor of the Bubblers, with Joshua Martin scoring a takedown in the final seconds to get a 7-5 win at 195. Colby Page followed with a pin at 220, and then Landon Billman won a war of attrition with Josh Trostle to take a 3-2 win in the second tiebreaker period.
With the turn made to the lightweights, Jimmy Snyder took the baton and ran. He was dominant in an 18-3 tech fall against Ashtyn Leigh at 106, which he finished in 3:48.
“These guys are always pushing me to keep going and get better every time in the room,” Snyder said. “Momentum was the key. We got that momentum and kept it rolling.”
Deven Jackson stopped the Boiling Springs run with a 10-6 win over Raif Barber in a good bout at 113, but the Bubblers didn’t miss a beat. They won the next five bouts, including pins from Kobin Karper and Michael Duggan, to open up an insurmountable 39-9 lead.
Boiling Springs advanced to the semifinals with a 47-18 quarterfinal victory over No. 10 Camp Hill. The Lions claimed a trio of tight decisions to open the match, building a 9-0 lead, but the Bubblers won 10 of the next 11 bouts to pull away. West Perry claimed a 43-28 win over No. 3 Northern Lebanon in its quarterfinal.
The Lions slid into the consolation quarterfinals immediately after the quarterfinal loss, but their team season ended with a 41-35 loss to NL, which will face Bermudian Springs in Saturday’s consolation semis. That winner will get the winner of West Perry-Newport for district bronze and the last spot qualifying spot for states.