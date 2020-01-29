District 3 Wrestling: Young Boiling Springs peaking at right time with pair of wins to make Class 2A team championship

The heavyweights following Barrick swung things in favor of the Bubblers, with Joshua Martin scoring a takedown in the final seconds to get a 7-5 win at 195. Colby Page followed with a pin at 220, and then Landon Billman won a war of attrition with Josh Trostle to take a 3-2 win in the second tiebreaker period.

With the turn made to the lightweights, Jimmy Snyder took the baton and ran. He was dominant in an 18-3 tech fall against Ashtyn Leigh at 106, which he finished in 3:48.

“These guys are always pushing me to keep going and get better every time in the room,” Snyder said. “Momentum was the key. We got that momentum and kept it rolling.”

Deven Jackson stopped the Boiling Springs run with a 10-6 win over Raif Barber in a good bout at 113, but the Bubblers didn’t miss a beat. They won the next five bouts, including pins from Kobin Karper and Michael Duggan, to open up an insurmountable 39-9 lead.

Boiling Springs advanced to the semifinals with a 47-18 quarterfinal victory over No. 10 Camp Hill. The Lions claimed a trio of tight decisions to open the match, building a 9-0 lead, but the Bubblers won 10 of the next 11 bouts to pull away. West Perry claimed a 43-28 win over No. 3 Northern Lebanon in its quarterfinal.