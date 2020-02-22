District 3 Wrestling: Trinity's Patrick DeMark overcomes a costly car accident to recapture former glory, second championship

PENN TOWNSHIP — Patrick DeMark remembers seeing younger brother Anthony “dangling” from the passenger seat of his car.
It was early around the start of the wrestling season, and the brothers had just been in an accident that flipped the car on its side.
“It was really scary for me [to see],” Patrick DeMark, the Trinity senior, said Saturday.
The accident nearly cost him his final high school season — it cost his brother his freshman campaign with a knee injury, DeMark said.
“That was awful,” DeMark said. “My brother was in the car, and that just really had me shook. I couldn’t sleep for nights.”
DeMark dealt with guilt and a lower back injury that delayed his debut until Dec. 27 when he went 3-1 at a tournament to finish second. The loss, to Neshaminy’s Zac Martin, is his only blemish on his otherwise stellar season.
DeMark put another stamp on his senior year Saturday at CD East High School, tactically dismantling Boiling Springs’ Kobin Karper 12-4 and then Hamburg’s Dalton Gimbor 9-1 to claim the District 3 Class 2A Wrestling Championships 138-pound gold. It’s his second district title in three years; he last won in 2018 as a sophomore at 106, a year after transferring in from Cumberland Valley.
Along the way, DeMark has used the motivation of a taxing season — particularly mentally — and the support of a loving brother who pushed him by keeping him honest with his training and weight, his parents and his coaches to get back on the podium that once belonged to him.
“[Anthony’s] pushing me every way that I can be pushed,” DeMark said fresh off the podium. “He’s a real motivation factor for me. That’s what kind of led me to do really good in the postseason is realizing he didn’t have the chance to wrestle this year. I wanna do the best I can to make him feel proud of me and to realize he helped me with a good bit of this.
“Without the help of my parents, Anthony and my coaches — coach [Joe] Peretta, Zach Ross — I don’t think I would’ve gotten through that mentality of the accident at all.”
DeMark put on a clinic in the semifinals and championships a day after working a quick pin in the quarterfinals. He took apart Karper with a series of shots and wasn’t seriously threatened.
Then in the final, he was even more efficient. Gimbor could not establish any leverage, earning just one escape point, for his third loss of the season.
DeMark, 17-1 this season and already north of 100 career wins, became the first Shamrock since Ryan Diehl (2012, 2013) and Adam Geiger (2011, 2013) to win two district titles.
“I’ve just conquered so many problems in my path and just diversities that make me a better person,” DeMark said. “It feels great right now.”
If there’s a silver lining to come from a painful start to the season, it’s that DeMark feels fresh and relaxed. The late start means he’s only wrestled 18 times, nearly half of any season prior. And he can go into regionals and likely PIAA championships at Hershey’s Giant Center with the type of confidence and strength that makes him a threat to match his regional championship and state silver as a sophomore — he finished fifth at districts last year and didn’t wrestle beyond that.
“I feel like a new wrestler, honestly,” he said. “I’m out there wrestling the best I can realizing I have nothing to lose. I feel ready to take states.”
DeMark was joined on the podium by teammates Daniel Kosinski (145) and Jagger Gray (170), who both claimed bronze. The Trinity trio trek to Bethlehem Freedom High School on Feb. 28 for the PIAA Southeast Regional Championships.
