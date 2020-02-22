District 3 Wrestling: Trinity's Patrick DeMark overcomes a costly car accident to recapture former glory, second championship

“[Anthony’s] pushing me every way that I can be pushed,” DeMark said fresh off the podium. “He’s a real motivation factor for me. That’s what kind of led me to do really good in the postseason is realizing he didn’t have the chance to wrestle this year. I wanna do the best I can to make him feel proud of me and to realize he helped me with a good bit of this.

“Without the help of my parents, Anthony and my coaches — coach [Joe] Peretta, Zach Ross — I don’t think I would’ve gotten through that mentality of the accident at all.”

DeMark put on a clinic in the semifinals and championships a day after working a quick pin in the quarterfinals. He took apart Karper with a series of shots and wasn’t seriously threatened.

Then in the final, he was even more efficient. Gimbor could not establish any leverage, earning just one escape point, for his third loss of the season.

DeMark, 17-1 this season and already north of 100 career wins, became the first Shamrock since Ryan Diehl (2012, 2013) and Adam Geiger (2011, 2013) to win two district titles.

“I’ve just conquered so many problems in my path and just diversities that make me a better person,” DeMark said. “It feels great right now.”