District 3 Wrestling: Struggles at upperweights costs Boiling Springs in Class 2A championship loss to Hamburg

HERSHEY — Boiling Springs isn’t here for excuses.
Head coach Trevor Byers certainly shares that trait with his predecessor, Rodney Wright.
At the end of the day, the Bubblers lost 38-29 to Hamburg in the District 3 Class 2A Team Wrestling Championships at Milton Hershey School because the Hawks were the better team from top to bottom. That’s how Byers views it.
He does not want to hear that age — the Bubblers are a rather young team and faced a roster littered with juniors — was a factor. But at the same time, he is proud of this young group that features three freshman and four sophomores in Saturday's starting lineup.
“I don’t believe in excuses, that’s how it is,” the first-year head coach said with his old boss, Wright, standing feet away. “They beat us, they out-wrestled us, and right now they’re the better team. … We’re definitely young, but that’s not an excuse.
“You know me, I never wanna finish second. I hate that. But listen, I’m proud of the kids. I thought we wrestled tough.”
In front of their old coach and new, the Bubblers were denied the program’s ninth district championship in the upperweights.
A run of five straight Hawks wins from 170 pounds to 285 gave Hamburg a vice-like grip on gold, turning a 17-7 deficit into a 32-17 advantage with three bouts left.
“I told the kids before the match started, ‘If we don’t get pinned up top, we win,’” Byers said. “You can look at the score, that’s the truth.”
Brant Mason pinned Aiden Metzger to start the run, and the Bubblers gave up costly bonus points at 220 and 285. Colby Page (220) was hanging on down 3-0 midway through the third period before Nick James flipped him on his back.
“Colby Page I think needed to stand up and he tried to do a little step back, and he got his hand caught in the singlet,” Byers said. “But it is what it is.”
For a while, it looked like Boiling Springs was building towards its first crown since 2018. The Bubblers got just about best start they could hope for beginning at 126.
You have free articles remaining.
District 3 Wrestling: Young Boiling Springs peaking at right time with pair of wins to make Class 2A team championship
Catching Up With ... Boiling Springs grad Kyle Shoop, who's eyeing one last run at an NCAA championship with Lock Haven
Eli Bounds kicked things off with a 22-second pin, and then Andrew Stafford nearly pulled off an impressive upset over Kyle Vernon before falling 10-8 in sudden victory.
Hamburg’s trio of Vernon and Dalton (pin) and Bailey Gimbor tallied just eight points total after Kobin Karper’s crucial 6-2 decision at 145.
Karper’s victory in particular seemed to shift the match Boiling Springs’ way. The sophomore trailed 1-0 through two periods before starting the third on bottom. He ripped off a takedown shortly after the whistle then sealed the match late with another.
You can tell by Karper's reaction, this is good for @GoBubblers. Decisions Bailey Gimbor with an excellent third period.— Jake Adams (@jakeadams520) February 1, 2020
9-8 Bubblers after 145. pic.twitter.com/lWOYUB4Ux8
Karper used his conditioning — built up by numerous 20-minutes workouts with Michael Duggan after practices this season — to his advantage.
“I know that my conditioning is so much better than his,” Karper said. “And I knew that if I could keep the match close in the first and second periods that my conditioning would just outlast his, and then I could just score and score and score, and that’s what I did.”
Michael Duggan’s major at 152 and another by Eli Crum (160) gave the Bubblers a 17-8 advantage. If a few of the upcoming toss-up bouts went their way, the Bubblers could’ve looked back at those middleweights as the key stretch.
But it didn’t happen that way.
“I think that the first two bouts, we kind of expected that,” Karper said. “Andrew Stafford, he wrestled really well, I’m proud of him, it just didn’t go out the way he wanted to.”
James Snyder got Bubbletown back on the board with a pin in 13 seconds at 106, but Raif Barber was put on his back minutes later, icing the match.
Boiling Springs will host District 4 third-seed Montoursville on Monday at 7 p.m. in the PIAA Class 2A prelims. A win there secures a trip to Hershey’s Giant Center at 4 p.m. for the first round against District 7's Burrell.
Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520