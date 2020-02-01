District 3 Wrestling: Struggles at upperweights costs Boiling Springs in Class 2A championship loss to Hamburg

Karper used his conditioning — built up by numerous 20-minutes workouts with Michael Duggan after practices this season — to his advantage.

“I know that my conditioning is so much better than his,” Karper said. “And I knew that if I could keep the match close in the first and second periods that my conditioning would just outlast his, and then I could just score and score and score, and that’s what I did.”

Michael Duggan’s major at 152 and another by Eli Crum (160) gave the Bubblers a 17-8 advantage. If a few of the upcoming toss-up bouts went their way, the Bubblers could’ve looked back at those middleweights as the key stretch.

But it didn’t happen that way.

“I think that the first two bouts, we kind of expected that,” Karper said. “Andrew Stafford, he wrestled really well, I’m proud of him, it just didn’t go out the way he wanted to.”

James Snyder got Bubbletown back on the board with a pin in 13 seconds at 106, but Raif Barber was put on his back minutes later, icing the match.

Boiling Springs will host District 4 third-seed Montoursville on Monday at 7 p.m. in the PIAA Class 2A prelims. A win there secures a trip to Hershey’s Giant Center at 4 p.m. for the first round against District 7's Burrell.

Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.