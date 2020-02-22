District 3 Wrestling: Shippensburg freshman Dominic Frontino wins at 138; Bryce Brennan's gold ends 14-year Red Land drought

“This year, one of my biggest goals was to come in and win this tournament,” Brennan said. “It was a lot of work. I really fought hard to get here. I had some tough matches in the semifinals and finals, but I dug deep to pull it out.”

He did that Saturday, when became the Patriots’ first District 3 champ since Luke Cox claimed gold in 2006. Brennan broke out to an early lead against New Oxford’s Timothy Uhler, and then held off the Colonial’s last-gasp bid with a late takedown to clinch a 6-4 win and the 132-pound title. The early and late offense has been a long time in the making in the Red Land practice room.

“I feel like last year at certain points I would hold back and be scared to use my offense and worry about what they might do,” Brennan said. “This year I’m trying to let it fly, and if I give up points here and there, I’ll get right back up and keep it going.”

On to Giant Center

Eleven local wrestlers qualified for the PIAA Championships via top-four finishes at the District 3 tourney, which doubles as the South Central Region Championships.