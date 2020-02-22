District 3 Wrestling: Shippensburg freshman Dominic Frontino wins at 138; Bryce Brennan's gold ends 14-year Red Land drought

SPRING GROVE — Dominic Frontino has made himself a wrestler to watch in the state tournament with his performance over the past two weeks, based on a simple premise — the better the competition gets, the better the poised and proficient Shippensburg freshman wrestles.
Frontino continued his eye-opening postseason Saturday by winning the 138-pound title at the District 3 Class 3A Wrestling Championships, completing a two-week run that has seen him go from sectional finalist to region champ in impressive fashion.
“It feels great going out there, especially from getting second place at sectionals and coming back and winning districts, a bigger and better tournament,” Frontino said. “It’s all about being in your best shape in the postseason, and you’ve got to be in the best shape at states now.”
The Greyhound claimed his crown with a 7-1 win over Northern’s Liam Strouse, who also had an impressive tournament.
The two tussled in the sectional semis, with Frontino getting a win in the tiebreaker period. No such extra time was necessary Saturday, as Frontino was in attack mode from the start, building a 6-1 lead via two first-period takedowns a set of nearfall points.
Brennan lets fly
Bryce Brennan’s road to the top of the medal stand began last season, when the Red Land senior parlayed district silver into a run to the state podium. The success at Hershey had Brennan feeling ready to take his turn as his weight class’s top wrestler.
“This year, one of my biggest goals was to come in and win this tournament,” Brennan said. “It was a lot of work. I really fought hard to get here. I had some tough matches in the semifinals and finals, but I dug deep to pull it out.”
You have free articles remaining.
He did that Saturday, when became the Patriots’ first District 3 champ since Luke Cox claimed gold in 2006. Brennan broke out to an early lead against New Oxford’s Timothy Uhler, and then held off the Colonial’s last-gasp bid with a late takedown to clinch a 6-4 win and the 132-pound title. The early and late offense has been a long time in the making in the Red Land practice room.
“I feel like last year at certain points I would hold back and be scared to use my offense and worry about what they might do,” Brennan said. “This year I’m trying to let it fly, and if I give up points here and there, I’ll get right back up and keep it going.”
District 3 Wrestling: Cumberland Valley's Jake Lucas put in offseason work to walk away with his first District 3 Class 3A title
On to Giant Center
Eleven local wrestlers qualified for the PIAA Championships via top-four finishes at the District 3 tourney, which doubles as the South Central Region Championships.
In addition to the six finalists, Carlisle’s Rafael Portilla (fourth, 120) and Colton Zimmerman (fourth, 160), Cedar Cliff’s Aiden Lewis (third, 113), Shippensburg’s Dylan Ramsey (fourth, 132), and CV’s Dontey Rogan (fourth, 220) earned trips to Hershey in two weeks. Portilla is a four-time qualifier, while Zimmerman and Lewis are three-timers. Ramsey earned his first state bid after falling one win short each of the last two seasons.