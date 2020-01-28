District 3 Wrestling Highlights: Cedar Cliff, Northern knocked out of Class 3A field in first round
District 3 Wrestling

District 3 Wrestling Highlights: Cedar Cliff, Northern knocked out of Class 3A field in first round

  • Only Cumberland Valley remains as a local representative in the District 3 Class 3A Team Wrestling Championships. Northern and Cedar Cliff were both knocked out in Tuesday's first round, giving them more time to prepare for the individual postseason. Exeter Township topped the Colts 37-29, then lost to top-ranked, unbeaten Gettysburg 46-19 in the quarterfinals. The Polar Bears were felled 38-31 by Spring Grove, which then lost to No. 3 Dallastown in the quarters.
