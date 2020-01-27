District 3 Wrestling Highlights: Boiling Springs to face No. 10 Camp Hill in quarterfinals
HS Wrestling

District 3 Wrestling Highlights: Boiling Springs to face No. 10 Camp Hill in quarterfinals

  • No. 2 Boiling Springs knows its opponent for Wednesday's District 3 Class 2A team championship quarterfinals. The Bubblers will face Camp Hill after the No. 10 Lions beat Middletown 41-32 in Monday's first round. 
