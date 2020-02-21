District 3 Wrestling: East Pennsboro's Adam Jacob survives grueling quarterfinal; Camp Hill, Boiling Springs, Trinity send multiple wrestlers to Class 2A semis

Jacob got a critical counter in the second period. After Fegley worked an escape to break the stalemate for a 1-0 lead midway through, Jacob baited Fegley into taking a shot. After missing an opening in the first period, Jacob made sure to connect on his second and last chance.

“I was watching his match before,” Jacob said. “He doesn’t have as much of a shot, he’s a little bit shorter than me. He’s taking a shot from far distance, so I knew I had to capitalize on that in the match.”

Jacob is the only Panther through to the semis, but Noah Pritchard (126) moved on with a 10-3 win in the first round of consolations, as did Logan Kramer (138) with a pin and Malachi Harvey (145) in sudden victory.

Karper bides his time

It was simply a feeling out process.

Boiling Springs sophomore Kobin Karper worked some takedowns in the first period but didn’t make a big move. But in the second, he acclimated to Elco’s Keegan Donmoyer, gained leverage and pinned the senior in 3:31.

“He felt really scrappy, and I was kind of used to that wrestling with my partner in the [practice] room,” Karper said. “And I knew I could kind of figure him out at some point. So, then I kind of got really tight to him.”

