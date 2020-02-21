District 3 Wrestling: East Pennsboro's Adam Jacob survives grueling quarterfinal; Camp Hill, Boiling Springs, Trinity send multiple wrestlers to Class 2A semis

PENN TOWNSHIP — Adam Jacob can’t say he wasn’t tested.
The East Pennsboro senior threw himself on the cold tile outside the CD East High School gymnasium Friday night, burned out by his 132-pound District 3 Class 2A championships quarterfinal win over Middletown’s Luke Fegley.
Jacob, who is looking for his second district title, won 3-1 — but it came at a cost.
“Yeah, I did [exert a lot of energy],” said Jacob, who has faced Fegley a handful of times already. “I know everybody says, ‘Oh, he’s not as good as he was in the years before.’ But you don’t just lose your ability.
“It’s hard with a kid like that. He’s short, stocky, throws his legs and it’s real taxing, it’s hard to get up. Your legs feel dead by the third period.”
The bout was more fitting of a semifinal or championship, not a quarter. But the deep 132 bracket necessitated Jacob’s early challenge. He’ll take it.
“I’m used to getting quarterfinal matches — tech fall and pinning my kid in like the first, second period,” Jacob said. “But it’s good because now I had the hard match in the beginning.”
He should prevent him from getting “lackadaisical,” he said. And waiting for him is Hamburg’s Kyle Vernon in Saturday morning’s semifinal.
Jacob got a critical counter in the second period. After Fegley worked an escape to break the stalemate for a 1-0 lead midway through, Jacob baited Fegley into taking a shot. After missing an opening in the first period, Jacob made sure to connect on his second and last chance.
“I was watching his match before,” Jacob said. “He doesn’t have as much of a shot, he’s a little bit shorter than me. He’s taking a shot from far distance, so I knew I had to capitalize on that in the match.”
Jacob is the only Panther through to the semis, but Noah Pritchard (126) moved on with a 10-3 win in the first round of consolations, as did Logan Kramer (138) with a pin and Malachi Harvey (145) in sudden victory.
Karper bides his time
It was simply a feeling out process.
Boiling Springs sophomore Kobin Karper worked some takedowns in the first period but didn’t make a big move. But in the second, he acclimated to Elco’s Keegan Donmoyer, gained leverage and pinned the senior in 3:31.
“He felt really scrappy, and I was kind of used to that wrestling with my partner in the [practice] room,” Karper said. “And I knew I could kind of figure him out at some point. So, then I kind of got really tight to him.”
Karper now gets Trinity’s Patrick DeMark, who cruised to a pin in 1:25 in his quarterfinal. The 138-pound semifinal pits two new opponents.
“He’s the only person I haven’t wrestled yet [in this bracket],” Karper said. “I’m looking forward to it. I’m gonna get to my attacks, wrestle my match, control it, hopefully come out with a win.
“I don’t really like wrestling defensive because when I wrestle defensive I start shutting down. And that’s when I start losing the match.”
The Bubblers were busy with six wrestlers qualifying for districts. Freshman Michael Duggan made things a bit tougher than they needed to be, giving up a two-point lead in the final minute, but his escape in the waning seconds booked a trip to the 145 semis against Newport senior Dorian Gonzalez.
Out of consolations, Raif Barber (113, major decision) and Jayden Barrick (170, decision) made it through to Saturday.
“I believe that we can take all six to regionals,” Karper said.
Lions ride momentum
Paul Parise said when Camp Hill won three sectional golds a week ago, it was the first time since the 1980s the program had done so.
Parise capped off a strong Day 1 for the Camp Hill contingent, the fourth of four wrestlers to qualify for Saturday’s semifinals.
The Lions 195-pound junior had to ride out a 7-5 win over Elco’s John Ball to get there. Next up is Susquenita’s Daniel Criley, a bracket favorite who Parise is familiar with. He lost their only meeting after a mental error in the third period, he said. It could be a learning experience to carry into a second meeting.
“This is the best 95 has been in years,” Parise said. “This year is full of monsters, especially in this area.”
Parise was the finishing touch on a strong quarterfinal for the Lions. Christian Doi (120) advance to the semifinals by way of second-period pin, Max Delaye (160) worked Newport’s Nate Rode to an 8-0 victory, and Sean Getty (170) got a fall inside three minutes to advance. Only Ben Mullin (182) lost his quarterfinal, but he won in the first round of consolations to stay alive.
The Lions were fifth after Day 1 with 41 team points.
Trinity sends two across
Trinity’s Daniel Kosinski joined DeMark in Saturday’s semifinals. The 145-pounder earned a 2:37 pin over Middletown’s Joseph Spear. Kosinski will get Hamburg’s Bailey Gimbor, and the winner will match up against Gonzalez or Duggan in the championship.
Jagger Gray (170) survived the first round of consies and will get the Bubblers’ Barrick in the morning.
