District 3 Wrestling: Cumberland Valley's last-ditch run sets up Spenser Machemer's heroics in Class 3A quarters

Ben Monn (113) started the run with a major decision, Ruston Dzielak (120) followed with a tech fall, and then Mitch Strous turned the match on its ear with a third-period comeback against Clay Gainer in the 126 bout. Strous had been trailing 7-6 in the third when he pulled a reversal, adding late back points to claim the 11-7 win.

“I was trying to find (bout) wins seven and eight somewhere, and I couldn’t find it,” CV head coach Dave Heckard said. “I just didn’t feel good about a lot of the matchups. And then 126 and 132 — huge. Huge. It doesn’t surprise me, though. Mitch is a worker. He goes in the room and works hard at every stop. He kept wrestling and wrestling hard.”

That knotted the match and set up Machemer, who gave up the opening takedown but steadied himself after. He tied it with a second-period escape and then rode Lefevre for the entire third after the Hempfield wrestler chose down to start. That strong finish put him in the right mindset when overtime rolled around, and he finished things quickly.

“I was definitely comfortable going to rideout since I had already held him down for a solid two minutes, and I felt I could get out,” Machemer said. “But I knew if I could finish it then, that was a good time to do it.”