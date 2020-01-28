District 3 Wrestling: Cumberland Valley's last-ditch run sets up Spenser Machemer's heroics in Class 3A quarters

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP — The math was rarely in Cumberland Valley’s favor during Tuesday’s wrestling match.
Instead of giving in to the numbers, though, the Eagles decided to toss out the bout predictions and deficits and go with their own formula.
Cumberland Valley picked up wins in the last four bouts Tuesday, including a sudden-victory thriller by Spenser Machemer in the final bout at 132, and the No. 4 Eagles claimed a 33-30 win over No. 5 Hempfield in a wild District 3 Class 3A quarterfinal bout at CV’s Dome Gym.
The win advances CV to Thursday’s semifinal round at Spring Grove, where the Eagles will face unbeaten No. 1 Gettysburg.
They are still alive in the hunt for district gold and a state tournament berth thanks to a number of key moments Tuesday, including the 132 bout. The match was tied 30-30 when Machemer registered an overtime takedown of Reagan Lefevre to claim the 4-2 win.
“It feels amazing,” Machemer said. “I always wanted to get to that position, back from when I was an elementary wrestler looking at high school wrestling. You always want to be in position to get the last win and seal it for your team.”
CV had to scrap to put the sophomore in that position, as the Black Knights held a 30-18 lead with four bouts to go.
Ben Monn (113) started the run with a major decision, Ruston Dzielak (120) followed with a tech fall, and then Mitch Strous turned the match on its ear with a third-period comeback against Clay Gainer in the 126 bout. Strous had been trailing 7-6 in the third when he pulled a reversal, adding late back points to claim the 11-7 win.
“I was trying to find (bout) wins seven and eight somewhere, and I couldn’t find it,” CV head coach Dave Heckard said. “I just didn’t feel good about a lot of the matchups. And then 126 and 132 — huge. Huge. It doesn’t surprise me, though. Mitch is a worker. He goes in the room and works hard at every stop. He kept wrestling and wrestling hard.”
That knotted the match and set up Machemer, who gave up the opening takedown but steadied himself after. He tied it with a second-period escape and then rode Lefevre for the entire third after the Hempfield wrestler chose down to start. That strong finish put him in the right mindset when overtime rolled around, and he finished things quickly.
“I was definitely comfortable going to rideout since I had already held him down for a solid two minutes, and I felt I could get out,” Machemer said. “But I knew if I could finish it then, that was a good time to do it.”
Hempfield had rolled to a 21-3 lead after five bouts, gaining bonus points in three of them.
A Dontey Rogan decision at 182 was followed by pins by Jake Lucas (195) and Connor Mundis (285), keeping the Eagles within striking distance. Lucas’s pin, one of two on the night, was career win No. 100 for the junior.
“We knew giving up pins early was going to be a factor at the end of this match, but everyone has been working hard in the room, and I think that showed tonight,” Lucas said. “We lost two duals earlier this season by one point, and this match could have gone either way. But all our guys kept working, and we pulled this one out.”
Cumberland Valley advanced to the quarterfinals with a 47-22 victory over No. 13 Penn Manor in the first round.
The Comets had led 22-19 after reeling off five straight bout wins through the middle weights, but CV took the final seven bouts to win going away. Pins by Lucas (195), Mundis (285) and Monn (113) fueled the Eagle run. Hempfield reached the quarters with a 46-27 win over No. 12 York Suburban.
The Black Knights will also advance to Thursday’s round, albeit in the single-elimination bracket.