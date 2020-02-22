District 3 Wrestling: Cumberland Valley's Jake Lucas put in offseason work to walk away with his first District 3 Class 3A title

SPRING GROVE — Jake Lucas and Ben Monn have seemingly been wrestling at a postseason level for the past three months.
On Saturday, they showed what that preparation and practice has been leading to.
Cumberland Valley’s pair of aces capped impressive district tournament runs by claiming gold at the District 3 Class 3A Wrestling Championships at Spring Grove Area High School, the latest step in the pair’s drive toward state hardware. They will get their chances to claim it in two weeks when they go to Hershey’s Giant Center for the PIAA Championships.
Lucas’s title was his first, won with a 6-1 victory over Central Dauphin’s Jackson Talbott in the final at 195. It completed a comeback from last year’s district title bout, when he fell by decision in sudden victory.
“Last year was a little disappointing, losing in the finals here,” Lucas said. “That kind of stung, but in the end, you learn more from your losses than you do your wins. I wasn’t nervous at all going into this situation in the finals here, because I felt like I’ve been here before.”
The CV junior had been forced to take injury time in his previous two matches to tend his shoulder, but he looked none the worse for wear against Talbott. A second-period reversal broke a scoreless deadlock, and a takedown later in the period helped Lucas build a lead that was never threatened.
Ascending the state podium is his next goal, something that has been a target since long before the season opened.
District 3 Wrestling: Shippensburg freshman Dominic Frontino wins at 138; Bryce Brennan's gold ends 14-year Red Land drought
You have free articles remaining.
“The biggest factor was my offseason,” Lucas said. “Going to the Olympic training center, going out to Fargo and getting these extra matches. I had 75 matches in the offseason that I didn’t have my sophomore offseason because of my elbow. That and just my work ethic. I feel like that has really stepped up another level. We’ve got two coaches in there that are practicing with me day in, day out, making me better, making me the best wrestler I can be.”
Monn, meanwhile, is now a veteran atop the district medal stand, having earned his third straight title. He took the 113 crown with a 5-0 win against Dover’s Mason Leiphart, whose funky style had carried him to wins over Cedar Cliff’s Aiden Lewis and Red Land’s Wyatt Fox in the previous rounds.
The CV senior avoided the trap, though, and took command in the second period with a takedown and a nearside cradle on the edge that produced three back points. That was enough for Monn, who never allowed Leiphart to get into his offense.
“I kind of saw it there, and I knew I could just let it go and hold out the rest of the match,” Monn said. “I knew I could shut him down right then and there by getting three back points. I just had it locked up, and he was on the edge of the mat so I just had to circle back in and then put in more effort than usual and get him over onto his back to get those points and secure the victory.”
Monn will head to Hershey as one of the most seasoned of the area’s contingent, with a pair of sixth-place state finishes to his name already. Now it’s all about moving up from the spot he’s occupied the past two years.
“I’m always looking to improve,” Monn said. “I’m just glad to be getting through these [tournaments] healthy and ultimately winning, seeing my progress. That’s more important, and hopefully I take that progress to states where I can get a title there.”
Lucas and Monn will be joined in Hershey by teammates Ruston Dzielak (120) and Dontey Rogan (220). The pair of seniors battled uphill climbs to state qualification. Dzielak, who entered as the fourth-place finisher out of Section 3, knocked off a trio of wrestlers with a combined 79-10 record on his way to the final in one of the tourney’s toughest weight classes. He fell in the final to Manheim Central’s Will Betancourt, who became a four-time champion.
Rogan, who made the jump from 182 to 220 for the postseason, reeled off three straight consolation bracket victories on his way to a fourth place finish.