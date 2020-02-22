District 3 Wrestling: Cumberland Valley's Jake Lucas put in offseason work to walk away with his first District 3 Class 3A title

Ascending the state podium is his next goal, something that has been a target since long before the season opened.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“The biggest factor was my offseason,” Lucas said. “Going to the Olympic training center, going out to Fargo and getting these extra matches. I had 75 matches in the offseason that I didn’t have my sophomore offseason because of my elbow. That and just my work ethic. I feel like that has really stepped up another level. We’ve got two coaches in there that are practicing with me day in, day out, making me better, making me the best wrestler I can be.”

Monn, meanwhile, is now a veteran atop the district medal stand, having earned his third straight title. He took the 113 crown with a 5-0 win against Dover’s Mason Leiphart, whose funky style had carried him to wins over Cedar Cliff’s Aiden Lewis and Red Land’s Wyatt Fox in the previous rounds.

The CV senior avoided the trap, though, and took command in the second period with a takedown and a nearside cradle on the edge that produced three back points. That was enough for Monn, who never allowed Leiphart to get into his offense.