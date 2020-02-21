District 3 Wrestling: Carlisle, Cumberland Valley send three each to semifinals after Day 1

SPRING GROVE — Eleven local wrestlers earned semifinal berths on the opening day of the District 3 Class 3A Wrestling Championships Friday at Spring Grove High School.

Carlisle and Cumberland Valley led the pack with three semifinalists each. The Thundering Herd advanced its trio of returning state qualifiers: Noah Clawson (113), Rafael Portilla (120) and Colton Zimmerman (160). Each registered easy victories in the quarterfinal round, with Portilla (31-3) highlighting the run with his complete effort in a wire-to-wire 10-1 win over New Oxford’s Andrew Christie (32-5), the Section 4 champ.

Cumberland Valley’s semifinal trio included a pair of returning state qualifiers in Ben Monn (113) and Jake Lucas (195), and they were joined by senior Ruston Dzielak, seeking his first state berth in a tough 120-pound bracket. Dzielak (34-10) was sharp in his two bouts, riding a big first period to a 10-7 win over Daniel Boone’s Chase Stehman (29-3) in the first round and then pinning York Suburban’s Zach Emory (31-5) in the semifinals.

Shippensburg’s district tournament newcomers both opened eyes, with freshman Dominic Frontino (30-8) registering a pin of Dover’s Mason Lewis (29-4), the Section 4 champ, in the quarterfinals at 152. Sean Hess joined Frontino in the semis with a pair of victories at 285.