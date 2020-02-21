District 3 Wrestling: Carlisle, Cumberland Valley send three each to semifinals after Day 1

SPRING GROVE — Eleven local wrestlers earned semifinal berths on the opening day of the District 3 Class 3A Wrestling Championships Friday at Spring Grove High School.
Carlisle and Cumberland Valley led the pack with three semifinalists each. The Thundering Herd advanced its trio of returning state qualifiers: Noah Clawson (113), Rafael Portilla (120) and Colton Zimmerman (160). Each registered easy victories in the quarterfinal round, with Portilla (31-3) highlighting the run with his complete effort in a wire-to-wire 10-1 win over New Oxford’s Andrew Christie (32-5), the Section 4 champ.
Cumberland Valley’s semifinal trio included a pair of returning state qualifiers in Ben Monn (113) and Jake Lucas (195), and they were joined by senior Ruston Dzielak, seeking his first state berth in a tough 120-pound bracket. Dzielak (34-10) was sharp in his two bouts, riding a big first period to a 10-7 win over Daniel Boone’s Chase Stehman (29-3) in the first round and then pinning York Suburban’s Zach Emory (31-5) in the semifinals.
Shippensburg’s district tournament newcomers both opened eyes, with freshman Dominic Frontino (30-8) registering a pin of Dover’s Mason Lewis (29-4), the Section 4 champ, in the quarterfinals at 152. Sean Hess joined Frontino in the semis with a pair of victories at 285.
Red Land landed multiple wrestlers in the semifinals, with two more returning state qualifiers, Wyatt Fox (113) and Bryce Brennan (132), advancing. Fox (28-5), who finished third in Section 3, was impressive in his two bouts, with a second-period pin in the first round and major decision in the quarters.
Northern’s Liam Strouse, who qualified for states in 2018 but was denied last year, put himself one win away from a return to Hershey with a pair of wins at 138. After surviving a 2-0 sudden-victory bout with Garden Spot’s Josh Groff in the first round, he rolled to a 15-4 win over Solanco’s Ronnie Fulton in the quarters.
Wrestlers in the championship semifinals only need one more win, whether in the championship bracket or the consolation bracket, to claim one of the district’s four berths in the PIAA Championships. The second day of wrestling begins Saturday at 10 a.m. with the second consolation round and the championship semifinals.