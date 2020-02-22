District 3 Wrestling: Camp Hill continues historic season with two Class 2A golds; East Pennsboro's Adam Jacob repeats

PENN TOWNSHIP — Camp Hill is among the smallest schools in the District 3 Class 2A Wrestling Championships.
Throughout its history, the Lions have struggled to put wrestlers onto the top of the podium.
Not since 2013 when Quinn Frassetta at 160 pounds had a wrestler from the program won a district title. And not since 1988 had two Lions done so in the same year — Chris Cochran (138) and Eric Johnson (185).
Those droughts ended Saturday at CD East High School.
Max Delaye delivered Camp Hill its first championship in seven years with a nail-biting 2-1 victory at 160. And minutes later Sean Getty matched him with a 7-6 dual for the 170 crown.
Their finishes — the Lions were the only Cumberland County team to win two golds this year in 2A — also landed Camp Hill 89 team points, good for fifth. It’s another new record in what’s quickly becoming a banner year for the program.
“Couldn’t be prouder,” said head coach Chad Gallaher, who has now coached three district champs in his 24-year tenure. “We’ve never taken five guys to the next level. We’ve never placed this high as a team at a district tournament. … That’s quite an honor to be in that group with the company we have in this room.”
Oh, and lest it be forgotten five Lions get to wrestle at the PIAA Class 2A Southeast Regional on Feb. 28-19 at Bethlehem Freedom High School.
Joining Delaye and Getty are district silver medalist Christian Doi (120), fifth-place medalist Ben Mullin (182) and sixth-place finisher Paul Parise (195). Four Lions entered Saturday’s semifinals, three made the final and five took home hardware.
“Amazing,” Delaye said. “At the beginning of the season, if you told me that we’d be moving five guys on to regionals, I’d be like, ‘Eh, probably not. That seems far-fetched.’ But we’ve been in that room every day working our butts off, and it paid off. It’s amazing, best feeling.”
“Yeah, we’ve been working hard every day in practice, training as hard as we can, and it paid off today,” Getty said.
Delaye picked up two points on West Perry’s Tyler Wonders in the championship and survived the final minutes, and a stalling penalty, for a tight win.
Getty’s win was a little more action-packed. He got caught in the third period of the bout by Hamburg’s Brant Mason to knot things up at 5-5. But he twisted out and regained control seconds later to go up 7-5. Getty also survived a late stalling point to hang on 7-6.
“When he took me down in the third period with about a minute left, I knew I had to get right up,” Getty said. “So, I got out, took him down for two.”
“They didn’t change what they’ve been doing,” Gallaher said. “They’ve just been really solid, same game plan we’ve been going with.”
The Lions had the most medalists and the highest team finish of all Sentinel-area teams.
Hamburg defended its team title with 146 points, 23 clear of second-place Bishop McDevitt.
Jacob repeats
East Pennsboro’s Adam Jacob did not have an easy path to his second straight district 2A gold medal.
Friday’s exhausting 3-1 win over Middletown’s Kyle Fegley merely set the tone for the weekend.
Jacob opened Saturday’s slate with another taxing 2-0 win over Hamburg’s Kyle Vernon that required almost every ounce the Panthers senior had not to get turned in the third period. And in the 132-pound championship, Jacob barely edged Northern Lebanon’s Brandon Breidegan 3-2.
It wouldn’t be a reach to consider it one of the hardest-earned gold medals of the weekend.
The title match, which follows up last year’s 113-pound gold, was perhaps the easiest. Jacob scored a takedown when he took a deep shot, landed it and then drove Breidegan — an opponent new to Jacob — to the ground for a 2-0 lead. It provided all the breathing room he needed.
“I just went out there, didn’t know what to expect [against a new opponent], didn’t know anything, so it was like, go out there and wrestle my match,” Jacob said.
“A little bit of both [exciting and relieving]. I’m really relieved it’s over, a lot of stress during the week.”
Three of his six teammates at districts will wrestle at regionals: Logan Kramer (138, fifth place), Noah Pritchard (126, sixth) and Malachi Harvey (145, seventh).
Duggan’s highs and lows
Boiling Springs freshman Michael Duggan had an opportunity to put his name on the map Saturday.
In a way he did, and yet he was tantalizingly close to serious recognition
His two bouts showcased his impressive ceiling and also the holes in his game he must shore up to take the step from contender to champ.
Duggan played the type of aggressive game in the semifinal a freshman must if they’re going to beat a seasoned veteran. He took deep shots, countered well and was a nightmare to contain, pulling off one of the day’s best surprises when he upset Newport’s Dorian Gonzalez 6-5 in the 145 semifinals.
It was a nearly perfect match against the talented senior.
But in the championship hours later against Hamburg’s Bailey Gimbor, Duggan gave up takedown points at the buzzer in the first and second periods, getting tripped up both times in situations he could’ve avoided. He was able to recover briefly and draw to within 4-3 at one point, but the costly mental errors were too much to overcome in an 8-3 loss.
Still, Duggan was the Bubblers’ top medalist. Kobin Karper (138) was ousted in the semis by Trinity’s Patrick DeMark, settling for fourth; Raif Barber (113) fought off a pair of losses to finish fifth; and Jaydan Barrick (170) survived his seventh-place match to win 4-0 and clinch a regional berth.
The Bubblers advanced four of their six wrestlers to regionals.
