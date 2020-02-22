District 3 Wrestling: Camp Hill continues historic season with two Class 2A golds; East Pennsboro's Adam Jacob repeats

“A little bit of both [exciting and relieving]. I’m really relieved it’s over, a lot of stress during the week.”

Three of his six teammates at districts will wrestle at regionals: Logan Kramer (138, fifth place), Noah Pritchard (126, sixth) and Malachi Harvey (145, seventh).

Duggan’s highs and lows

Boiling Springs freshman Michael Duggan had an opportunity to put his name on the map Saturday.

In a way he did, and yet he was tantalizingly close to serious recognition

His two bouts showcased his impressive ceiling and also the holes in his game he must shore up to take the step from contender to champ.

Duggan played the type of aggressive game in the semifinal a freshman must if they’re going to beat a seasoned veteran. He took deep shots, countered well and was a nightmare to contain, pulling off one of the day’s best surprises when he upset Newport’s Dorian Gonzalez 6-5 in the 145 semifinals.

It was a nearly perfect match against the talented senior.