District 3 Wrestling: Boiling Springs knocks off Bermudian Springs, secures No. 2 seed in tournament

Boiling Springs' last win of the regular season was its most important, at least in terms of District 3 seeding.

The Bubblers knocked off rival Bermudian Springs 41-26 Saturday hours before the District 3 power rankings were finalized. And the resulting win clinched the Bubblers the No. 2 seed in Class 2A.

Boiling Springs will host the quarterfinals and semis Wednesday because of the win. But PennLive reported the Bubblers opted to hold those rounds at Cumberland Valley's Eagle View Middle School to provide more space for fans.

Hamburg clinched the top seed in 2A to host the other half of the bracket. Both teams have a first-round bye Monday, while Camp Hill (10th) will visit No. 7 Middletown in Monday's opener. The winner will face Boiling Springs in the quarters.

The Bubblers had Saturday's match wrapped up with three bouts to go. Kobin Karper kicked things off with a pin at 138, followed by Michael Duggan's fall at 145. Aidan Metzger (170) picked up the Bubblers' final pin of the match.