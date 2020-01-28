District 3 Team Wrestling Championships results for Jan. 28

CLASS 3A
First Round: Tuesday, Jan. 28
Gettysburg 57, Solanco 16
Exeter Twp. 37, Cedar Cliff 29
Cumberland Valley 47, Penn Manor 22
Hempfield 46, York Suburban 27
Central Dauphin 61, Donegal 4
Chambersburg 50, Garden Spot 21
Dallastown 47, Conrad Weiser 24
Spring Grove 38, Northern 31
Quarterfinals: Tuesday, Jan. 28
No. 9 Exeter Twp. (14-3) at No. 1 Gettysburg (18-0), 7:30
Cumberland Valley 33, Hempfield 30
Central Dauphin 42, Chambersburg 31
No. 11 Spring Grove (11-4) at No. 3 Dallastown (13-2), 7:30
Semifinals: Thursday, Jan. 30
TBD vs. No. 4 Cumberland Valley (13-4), at Spring Grove HS, 5
No. 2 Central Dauphin (16-1) vs. TBD, at Spring Grove HS, 5
Consolation Quarterfinals: Thursday, Jan. 30
TBD vs. No. 5 Hempfield (14-4), at Spring Grove HS, 5
No. 10 Chambersburg (12-6) vs. TBD, at Spring Grove HS, 5
Consolation Semifinals: Thursday, Jan. 30
TBD, at Spring Grove HS, 6:30
TBD, at Spring Grove HS, 6:30
Championship: Saturday, Feb. 1
TBD, at Spartan Center, Milton Hershey School, 1
Third Place: Saturday, Feb. 1
TBD, at Spartan Center, Milton Hershey School, 1
CLASS 2A
First Round: Monday, Jan. 27
Bishop McDevitt 47, Elco 27
Newport 49, Biglerville 30
Camp Hill 41, Middletown 32
West Perry 64, Annville-Cleona 12
Quarterfinals: Wednesday, Jan. 29
No. 9 Bishop McDevitt (11-5) at No. 1 Hamburg (12-0), 6
No. 4 Bermudian Springs (17-2) vs. No. 5 Newport (16-2), at Hamburg HS, 6
No. 10 Camp Hill (12-3) at No. 2 Boiling Springs (9-1), 6
No. 3 Northern Lebanon (10-1) vs. No. 6 West Perry (14-4), at Boiling Springs HS, 6
Consolation Quarterfinals: Wednesday, Jan. 29
TBD, at Hamburg HS, 7:30
TBD, at Boiling Springs HS, 7:30
Semifinals: Wednesday, Jan. 29
TBD, at Hamburg HS, 7:30
TBD, at Boiling Springs HS, 7:30
Consolation Semifinals: Saturday, Feb. 1
TBD, at Milton Hershey School, 10:30 a.m.
TBD, at Milton Hershey School, 10:30 a.m.
Championship: Saturday, Feb. 1
TBD, at Spartan Center, Milton Hershey School, 3:30
Third Place: Saturday, Feb. 1
TBD, at Spartan Center, Milton Hershey School, 3:30