District 3 Team Wrestling Championships results for Jan. 28
CLASS 3A

First Round: Tuesday, Jan. 28

Gettysburg 57, Solanco 16

Exeter Twp. 37, Cedar Cliff 29

Cumberland Valley 47, Penn Manor 22

Hempfield 46, York Suburban 27

Central Dauphin 61, Donegal 4

Chambersburg 50, Garden Spot 21

Dallastown 47, Conrad Weiser 24

Spring Grove 38, Northern 31

Quarterfinals: Tuesday, Jan. 28

No. 9 Exeter Twp. (14-3) at No. 1 Gettysburg (18-0), 7:30

Cumberland Valley 33, Hempfield 30

Central Dauphin 42, Chambersburg 31

No. 11 Spring Grove (11-4) at No. 3 Dallastown (13-2), 7:30

Semifinals: Thursday, Jan. 30

TBD vs. No. 4 Cumberland Valley (13-4), at Spring Grove HS, 5

No. 2 Central Dauphin (16-1) vs. TBD, at Spring Grove HS, 5

Consolation Quarterfinals: Thursday, Jan. 30

TBD vs. No. 5 Hempfield (14-4), at Spring Grove HS, 5

No. 10 Chambersburg (12-6) vs. TBD, at Spring Grove HS, 5

Consolation Semifinals: Thursday, Jan. 30

TBD, at Spring Grove HS, 6:30

TBD, at Spring Grove HS, 6:30

Championship: Saturday, Feb. 1

TBD, at Spartan Center, Milton Hershey School, 1

Third Place: Saturday, Feb. 1

TBD, at Spartan Center, Milton Hershey School, 1 

CLASS 2A

First Round: Monday, Jan. 27

Bishop McDevitt 47, Elco 27

Newport 49, Biglerville 30

Camp Hill 41, Middletown 32

West Perry 64, Annville-Cleona 12

Quarterfinals: Wednesday, Jan. 29

No. 9 Bishop McDevitt (11-5) at No. 1 Hamburg (12-0), 6

No. 4 Bermudian Springs (17-2) vs. No. 5 Newport (16-2), at Hamburg HS, 6

No. 10 Camp Hill (12-3) at No. 2 Boiling Springs (9-1), 6

No. 3 Northern Lebanon (10-1) vs. No. 6 West Perry (14-4), at Boiling Springs HS, 6

Consolation Quarterfinals: Wednesday, Jan. 29

TBD, at Hamburg HS, 7:30

TBD, at Boiling Springs HS, 7:30

Semifinals: Wednesday, Jan. 29

TBD, at Hamburg HS, 7:30

TBD, at Boiling Springs HS, 7:30

Consolation Semifinals: Saturday, Feb. 1

TBD, at Milton Hershey School, 10:30 a.m.

TBD, at Milton Hershey School, 10:30 a.m.

Championship: Saturday, Feb. 1

TBD, at Spartan Center, Milton Hershey School, 3:30

Third Place: Saturday, Feb. 1

TBD, at Spartan Center, Milton Hershey School, 3:30

