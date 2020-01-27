District 3 Team Wrestling Championships brackets

CLASS 3A
First Round: Tuesday, Jan. 28
No. 16 Solanco (9-3) at No. 1 Gettysburg (17-0), 6
No. 8 Cedar Cliff (8-1) vs. No. 9 Exeter Twp. (13-3), at Gettysburg HS, 6
No. 13 Penn Manor (11-4) at No. 4 Cumberland Valley (11-4), 6
No. 5 Hempfield (13-3) vs. No. 12 York Suburban (15-5), at at Cumberland Valley HS, 6
No. 15 Donegal (10-2) at No. 2 Central Dauphin (14-1), 6
No. 7 Garden Spot (9-1) vs. No. 10 Chambersburg (11-5), at Central Dauphin HS, 6
No. 14 Conrad Weiser (15-2) at No. 3 Dallastown (12-2), 6
No. 6 Northern (9-2) vs. No. 11 Spring Grove (10-4), at Dallastown HS, 6
Quarterfinals: Tuesday, Jan. 28
TBD, at Gettysburg HS, 7:30
TBD, at Cumberland Valley HS, 7:30
TBD, at Central Dauphin HS, 7:30
TBD, at Dallastown HS, 7:30
Semifinals: Thursday, Jan. 30
TBD, at Spring Grove HS, 5
TBD, at Spring Grove HS, 5
Consolation Quarterfinals: Thursday, Jan. 30
TBD, at Spring Grove HS, 5
TBD, at Spring Grove HS, 5
Consolation Semifinals: Thursday, Jan. 30
TBD, at Spring Grove HS, 6:30
TBD, at Spring Grove HS, 6:30
Championship: Saturday, Feb. 1
TBD, at Spartan Center, Milton Hershey School, 1
Third Place: Saturday, Feb. 1
TBD, at Spartan Center, Milton Hershey School, 1
CLASS 2A
First Round: Monday, Jan. 27
Bishop McDevitt 47, Elco 27
Newport 49, Biglerville 30
Camp Hill 41, Middletown 32
West Perry 64, Annville-Cleona 12
Quarterfinals: Wednesday, Jan. 29
No. 9 Bishop McDevitt (11-5) at No. 1 Hamburg (12-0), 6
No. 4 Bermudian Springs (17-2) vs. No. 5 Newport (16-2), at Hamburg HS, 6
No. 10 Camp Hill (12-3) at No. 2 Boiling Springs (9-1), 6
No. 3 Northern Lebanon (10-1) vs. No. 6 West Perry (14-4), at Boiling Springs HS, 6
Consolation Quarterfinals: Wednesday, Jan. 29
TBD, at Hamburg HS, 7:30
TBD, at Boiling Springs HS, 7:30
Semifinals: Wednesday, Jan. 29
TBD, at Hamburg HS, 7:30
TBD, at Boiling Springs HS, 7:30
Consolation Semifinals: Saturday, Feb. 1
TBD, at Milton Hershey School, 10:30 a.m.
TBD, at Milton Hershey School, 10:30 a.m.
Championship: Saturday, Feb. 1
TBD, at Spartan Center, Milton Hershey School, 3:30
Third Place: Saturday, Feb. 1
TBD, at Spartan Center, Milton Hershey School, 3:30