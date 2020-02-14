District 3 Sectional Wrestling Highlights: Kobin Karper, Michael Duggan among Boiling Springs' semifinalists; Carlisle has big opening day in 3A

Boiling Springs will be well represented in the semifinals Saturday during the District 3 Class 2A Section I tournament.
The Bubblers had a solid first day at Susquenita High School, pushing four through the quarterfinals into the final four for their respective weight classes. Six others lost in the quarterfinals and had to work their way through consolations.
Kobin Karper’s major decision in the 138-pound quarterfinals sets up an intriguing quartet in that bracket. He’ll face Biglerville’s Blake Showers in the morning, while East Pennsboro’s Logan Kramer and Trinity’s Patrick DeMark battle on the other half of the bracket.
Boiling Springs freshman Michael Duggan is also into the semis with a pin at 145 and will battle Trinity’s Daniel Kosinsky. Newport’s Dorian Gonzalez awaits on the other side unless East Penn’s Malachi Harvey gets through him.
The Bubblers’ other semifinalists include Andrew Stafford (132) and Raif Barber (113).
The Panthers advanced six to the semis and Trinity sent through four.
Camp Hill pushed Joe Carey (145) into the semis in 2A Section II held at CD East High School.
'More than just a coaching gig': Why the 5 longest-tenured wrestling coaches in Cumberland County have stuck around as long as they have
Photos: Boiling Springs, East Pennsboro and Trinity during Day 1 of the District 3 Class 2A sectional tournament
You have free articles remaining.
Carlisle dominates 3A on Day 1
The county’s remaining teams are all clustered in 3A, and each of them kicked off the individual postseason at Mechanicsburg High School for the 3A Section III tournament.
Carlisle displayed some individual dominance, placing a Sentinel-area-leading nine wrestlers into Saturday’s semifinals.
State medalist Colton Zimmerman (160) worked a 15-3 major decision in his quarterfinal to set up a matchup with Chambersburg’s Luke Nichter, one of the bracket’s favorites this weekend.
He’ll be joined by eight teammates when action resumes at 10 a.m. — Taylor Hebenstreit (106), Noah Clawson (113), Rafael Portilla (120), Sean Smith (145), Jarrett Wilson (152), Donavan Kerns (170), Malik Miller (195) and Layton Schmick (220) are all semifinalists. Clawson advanced by way of pin in the quarters, as did Wilson, Kerns and Miller.
Things are shaping up as expected at 113, with Cumberland Valley’s Ben Monn and Cedar Cliff’s Aiden Lewis making the final four on opposite sides, both by falls. But Monn must get through Red Land’s Wyatt Fox and Lewis must knock out Clawson to set up a meeting between two of the state’s three best wrestlers.
Cumberland County understandably owns many of the semifinal spots.
Big Spring’s Eli Gregoris (106) and Wyatt Hoffman (142) are through, as is host team Mechanicsburg’s Asa Brunk (126).
Jeffrey Russell (126) highlights Shippensburg’s four semifinalists, and the Eagles (seven), Patriots (four), Colts (four) and Northern (six) all have multiple representatives.
CV’s Dontey Rogan bumped up from 182 to 220 for the postseason, needing just 38 seconds to pin his way to the final four.