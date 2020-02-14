District 3 Sectional Wrestling Highlights: Kobin Karper, Michael Duggan among Boiling Springs' semifinalists; Carlisle has big opening day in 3A

Boiling Springs will be well represented in the semifinals Saturday during the District 3 Class 2A Section I tournament.

The Bubblers had a solid first day at Susquenita High School, pushing four through the quarterfinals into the final four for their respective weight classes. Six others lost in the quarterfinals and had to work their way through consolations.

Kobin Karper’s major decision in the 138-pound quarterfinals sets up an intriguing quartet in that bracket. He’ll face Biglerville’s Blake Showers in the morning, while East Pennsboro’s Logan Kramer and Trinity’s Patrick DeMark battle on the other half of the bracket.

Boiling Springs freshman Michael Duggan is also into the semis with a pin at 145 and will battle Trinity’s Daniel Kosinsky. Newport’s Dorian Gonzalez awaits on the other side unless East Penn’s Malachi Harvey gets through him.

The Bubblers’ other semifinalists include Andrew Stafford (132) and Raif Barber (113).

The Panthers advanced six to the semis and Trinity sent through four.

Camp Hill pushed Joe Carey (145) into the semis in 2A Section II held at CD East High School.

Carlisle dominates 3A on Day 1