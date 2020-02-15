District 3 Sectional Wrestling: Cumberland Valley's Ben Monn focused on the final goals; Carlisle's Sean Smith leads charge for Herd

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP — Even with a potentially long postseason ahead, Ben Monn was focused squarely on the present when he took the mat for his sectional title bout Saturday.
That does not mean the Cumberland Valley senior was interested in prolonging his stay.
Deadlocked in his bout with fellow state medalist Aiden Lewis of Cedar Cliff, Monn went takedown-hunting in the third period and found what he was looking for. Monn completed his two-pointer with less than 20 seconds on the regulation clock to claim a 3-1 win and the 113-pound title at the District 3 Class 3A Section 3 Championships at Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School.
The marquee matchup between two of the state’s top 113-pounders may only the be the first of several. Monn, a two-time PIAA medalist and defending section champ, kept the long view in mind when he made his bid to end it.
“It was at the end of the match, so I think it was mental,” Monn said. “I really wanted it. I know that it’s short time, and I’m going to finish this now— get it, get the title and get out of here.”
The low score didn’t necessarily reflect the pace on the mat, as each wrestler was open about taking shots and continuing the action. It was a good postseason scene-setter for both, helping them prep for the path ahead.
“The pressure to go out there and wrestle my best each time I compete, that’s definitely going to make me better,” Monn said. “It forces me to stay position, and forces me mentally to stay in the match every second.”
Monn was one of two CV champs, with Jake Lucas cruising through the 195-pound bracket to claim his second straight sectional title. The junior had three falls in his three matches. The Eagles, who will send nine wrestlers to next week’s District 3 Championships at Spring Grove, came within a hair of the team title. They finished with 191.5 points to Chambersburg’s 192.
Smith leads Herd effort
After a full season of Pennsylvania wrestling competition, Sean Smith no longer has the element of surprise on his side. The Carlisle junior showed Saturday that he has plenty more at his disposal.
Smith, whose family moved to Carlisle from overseas last year as part of his father’s transfer to the U.S. Army War College, opened his first postseason with the Thundering Herd by claiming a 7-5 win over Lower Dauphin’s Sean Donnelly to take the 145-pound title at the Section 3 Championships.
Smith, whose record stands at 27-5 after the win, knows continued success requires evolution.
“I’ve started to expand on what I do,” Smith said. “In the beginning, nobody knew me, so I could do the same stuff. Now people start to know me, they knew what to watch out for and they are learning how to block it. I’ve got to learn more things to add to that.”
Smith looked sharp out of the gate Saturday, building a 5-0 lead late into the second period thanks in part to some excellent tight-waist work that generated three nearfall points. Donnelly pushed to the end, though, requiring Smith to empty the tank to get the gold.
“I just had to gut it out,” Smith said. “I was starting to get tired, he was starting to get tired. It was just who wanted it more. He started to catch up a little bit and I knew I had keep pushing, keep driving.”
Smith’s effort helped boost Carlisle to a strong third-place finish in team points. The Herd had seven wrestlers record top-four finishes and earn berths in the District 3 Championships.
You have free articles remaining.
District 3 Sectional Wrestling: Boiling Springs lands 3 silvers; East Pennsboro's Adam Jacob, Trinity's Patrick DeMark crowned champs
Of the six Sentinel-area wrestlers to make gold-medal matches, Adam Jacob and Patrick DeMark were the only ones to take home the top hardware.
'More than just a coaching gig': Why the 5 longest-tenured wrestling coaches in Cumberland County have stuck around as long as they have
Gregoris hitting his stride
Big Spring sophomore Eli Gregoris opened the afternoon’s championship round in excellent fashion, rolling to a wire-to-wire 8-3 victory over Chambersburg freshman Luke Mentzer in the 106-pound bout. It capped a breakout weekend for Gregoris, who registered quick falls in his two other bouts.
The success was not a product of any big technical change from Gregoris. Instead, it was all in the mind.
“This whole season I’ve been pretty good physically, I just need to work on my mental game,” Gregoris said. “I think I was finally able to not worry about the score and just keep on going, and whenever I’m in those situations where I am controlling him, just keeping scoring points and keep breaking him down."
It was almost immediately clear in the title bout that Gregoris had the advantage at neutral, and the sophomore wrestled a bout that took full advantage of that. He registered a pair of first-period takedowns to build a quick lead, and then tacked on more in the second and third to sail clear of any trouble.
“I was really confident on my feet, especially after that first takedown,” Gregoris said. “I knew I had him on the feet. If I can get into a position where I know I can score and he can’t, I know I’ve won the match.”
Gregoris will be joined at districts by teammate Andrew Adams, who took third at 195 pounds.
Chapman goes big
A six-minute scrap is not the ideal situation for Evan Chapman right now. Fortunately for the Northern senior, he has just the solution for avoiding such a scenario.
Chapman rode his high-wire style to sectional gold Saturday, pinning his way to the championship at 126 pounds. He reached the finals by pinning Shippensburg’s Jeffrey Russell, the No. 2 seed, in the semifinals, and then he decked the top seed, Mechanicsburg’s Asa Brunk, to nab gold.
It was an on-brand outing for Chapman, who sported a 5-4 record entering the tournament. Eight of those nine matches ended in fall, one way or the other.
“I’ve kind of been like pin or get pinned,” Chapman said. “I’m just trying to get the cradle. That’s kind of my thing.”
Chapman’s light record entering the tournament was due to a couple of misfortunes: a broken thumb sustained in the Polar Bears’ home opener dual meet, followed by a bout with pneumonia that he termed “awful.” He had wrestled just twice in 2020 prior to sectionals.
“About a week ago, that’s when first started getting back into and feeling good,” Chapman said. “My lungs are still not good. When I make it to the third period, I’m gassing. I’m still tired out there in the second period. This week I’ve got to work on my lungs, do some sprints and try to get out there for districts.”
Chapman was one of two Polar Bear champs. Bay Blaschak won the crown at 170 pounds, helping Northern to a fourth-place finish in the team standings. The area’s other section champs were Red Land’s Bryce Brennan (132) and Shippensburg’s Sean Hess (285).