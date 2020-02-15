District 3 Sectional Wrestling: Cumberland Valley's Ben Monn focused on the final goals; Carlisle's Sean Smith leads charge for Herd

The success was not a product of any big technical change from Gregoris. Instead, it was all in the mind.

“This whole season I’ve been pretty good physically, I just need to work on my mental game,” Gregoris said. “I think I was finally able to not worry about the score and just keep on going, and whenever I’m in those situations where I am controlling him, just keeping scoring points and keep breaking him down."

It was almost immediately clear in the title bout that Gregoris had the advantage at neutral, and the sophomore wrestled a bout that took full advantage of that. He registered a pair of first-period takedowns to build a quick lead, and then tacked on more in the second and third to sail clear of any trouble.

“I was really confident on my feet, especially after that first takedown,” Gregoris said. “I knew I had him on the feet. If I can get into a position where I know I can score and he can’t, I know I’ve won the match.”

Gregoris will be joined at districts by teammate Andrew Adams, who took third at 195 pounds.

Chapman goes big