District 3 Sectional Wrestling: Boiling Springs lands 3 silvers; East Pennsboro's Adam Jacob, Trinity's Patrick DeMark crowned champs

Trinity’s Patrick DeMark wanted to make something clear after his nail-biting 11-8 win for the 138 crown over Biglerville’s Blake Showers.

Minutes after DeMark seemed to have Showers pinned, only for the top seed to get injury time after fans screamed he was passing out, DeMark himself said he was knocked out momentarily as Showers countered an underhook and threw DeMark to the mat.

Up 11-8 at the time late in a contentious match, DeMark was granted his own injury time after he said he was able to get the signal to refs despite not being fully alert.

“I must’ve hit my head or something, but that was the first time I was actually knocked out cold in a match,” he said. “I couldn’t see or anything. The first thing I thought of was taking an injury time. I heard people booing, but it was like, I care for my health more than my wrestling career.

“I feel a lot better than what I was. I don’t remember the rest of the match. I was knocked out cold. I thought I wrestled a good first, second period. And then I got put to my back. I was trying to go all the way through with an underhook, and then something happened, I forget what else happened.”