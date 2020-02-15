District 3 Sectional Wrestling: Boiling Springs lands 3 silvers; East Pennsboro's Adam Jacob, Trinity's Patrick DeMark crowned champs

PENN TOWNSHIP — How many Boiling Springs ends up sending to the District 3 championships is up in the air, but the Bubblers should be in good shape when the second week of the individual postseason continues.
Boiling Springs qualified six wrestlers for districts out of Saturday’s District 3 Class 2A Section I Championships at Susquenita High School. But that number is fluid.
Eli Crum suffered an apparent knee injury in his 160-pound championship bout, forcing him to injury default. And Eli Bounds was sailing to a qualifying spot in the 126 consolation bracket, but an illegal slam on Susquenita’s Jaxen Zimmerman dropped Bounds to the seventh-place match, which he won.
Crum’s status is unclear, and head coach Trevor Byers said it didn’t look good. And if Zimmerman, who appeared to suffer a head or neck injury and was taken out of the gym on a stretcher to an ambulance, is not cleared to wrestle next week, Bounds would replace him.
“I went back and looked at the video of Bounds’ match. It was clearly a slam,” said Byers, who is friends with the Blackhawks’ head coach, he said. “I hope that kid’s OK. It wasn’t intentional.”
Despite the uncertainty, the Bubblers had a solid showing with their young roster. Andrew Stafford, Crum and Raif Barber all finished with silver, and Boiling Springs finished fourth in the team standings with 160 points.
Barber (113 pounds) got to that stage by way of a 6-2 decision in a scrappy battle against Newport’s Ganon Smith, using a perfectly timed slam in the final seconds to break a 2-2 deadlock.
But he ran into Littlestown’s Connor Brown in the final, falling 8-2. It was locked up at 2-2, but a false start on Barber started a Brown run that turned the tide.
“[The false start] definitely got to me a little bit,” said Barber, who was nonetheless pleased with his weekend. “Going into the match, I knew it was going to be a tough match. But, you know, you just gotta keep your head in it and keep wrestling, and that’s all you can do.”
“I thought Raif Barber did a great, excellent job this weekend. Probably the best I’ve seen him wrestle.”
At 132, Stafford simply ran into one of the state’s better wrestlers. East Pennsboro’s Adam Jacob was tactical in his 6-0 victory to hand Stafford silver. The Bubblers senior won sectionals two years ago but did not compete last year.
“Andrew Stafford’s been tough all year,” Byers said. “And he wrestled tough in the finals.
“All in all, I’m happy with how we performed.”
The remaining Bubblers to book a ticket to CD East High School for the district championships include: Kobin Karper (138 pounds, third), Michael Duggan (145, third), Jaydan Barrick (170, fifth) and Josh Martin (195, sixth).
Photos: Boiling Springs, East Pennsboro and Trinity during Day 1 of the District 3 Class 2A sectional tournament
Jacob dominates at 132
At first glance, Jacob’s 5-4 semifinal win over Littlestown’s Ayden Dillon looks like a close call. But Jacob felt he had control much of the match.
Having bumped up to 132 this year for a new challenge, he didn’t have nearly the same trouble against Stafford in the final, cruising to his third straight sectional championship. Jacob, a senior, is seeking to improve on his sixth-place finish at the PIAA championships a year ago.
“I controlled my breathing a lot in that last match,” Jacob said. “I mean, I didn’t panic. I got into situations where — it was risky — whether I would get two or he would get two. I would stop, breathe, think. That’s really what it is in those big matches.”
The Panthers showed marked improvement from last year, when they qualified just two wrestlers for districts. This year, they’ll have a seven-man contingent marching to CD East.
Led by Jacob, the Panthers also qualified fourth-place finishers Major Lewis (106), Noah Pritchard (126), Logan Kramer (138), Malachi Harvey (145), and Henry Hartpence-Campos (195); and 120-pounder Colby Stillions (sixth).
“I want to go out with a bang, have a real happy season,” Jacob said. “I’m really proud of my team.”
DeMark on the mark
Trinity’s Patrick DeMark wanted to make something clear after his nail-biting 11-8 win for the 138 crown over Biglerville’s Blake Showers.
Minutes after DeMark seemed to have Showers pinned, only for the top seed to get injury time after fans screamed he was passing out, DeMark himself said he was knocked out momentarily as Showers countered an underhook and threw DeMark to the mat.
Up 11-8 at the time late in a contentious match, DeMark was granted his own injury time after he said he was able to get the signal to refs despite not being fully alert.
“I must’ve hit my head or something, but that was the first time I was actually knocked out cold in a match,” he said. “I couldn’t see or anything. The first thing I thought of was taking an injury time. I heard people booing, but it was like, I care for my health more than my wrestling career.
“I feel a lot better than what I was. I don’t remember the rest of the match. I was knocked out cold. I thought I wrestled a good first, second period. And then I got put to my back. I was trying to go all the way through with an underhook, and then something happened, I forget what else happened.”
He missed the end of the season last year with a torn labrum and rotator cuff, he said, and feels the win, which included getting past East Penn’s Kramer, is a step in the right direction.
Kosinski puts up fight
Daniel Kosinski joined DeMark in the finals.
The fellow Shamrock was a sizable underdog against Newport’s Dorian Gonzalez heading into the 145 championships, but Kosinski nearly turned the match on its head with a second-period reversal that tightened a 6-2 deficit into a 6-5 fight.
But Gonzalez found a different gear in the third, piling up takedown points for the title.
Gonzalez takes charge in the third, beats Daniel Kosinski 12-6. The decisive move: pic.twitter.com/F55rH7X19b— Jake Adams (@jakeadams520) February 15, 2020
Kosinski could run into Gonzalez later and will only get more comfortable at his new weight after shedding pounds from 152. He said this weekend was an adjustment.
He set up the final with a dramatic 3-1 sudden victory win over the Bubblers’ Duggan.
Kosinski, who’s second-place finish is his best finish in four years at sectionals, broke from his typically aggressive habits in order to play against Duggan’s trend — go for the right ankle pick. Duggan progressively became more aggressive with his lunges, and eventually exposed himself too much in the extra period, enough for Kosinski to roll the attack into a takedown and win.
Kosinski waited and waited and waited, then finally made his move in SV1, using @GoBubblers' Michael Duggan's lunge against him for the 3-1.— Jake Adams (@jakeadams520) February 15, 2020
The @thsshamrocked wrestler gets Newport's Dorian Gonzalez (beat EP's Malachi Harvey) in the 145 finals. pic.twitter.com/yDCvuxcFMT
“At the last second, I didn’t think he was gonna get it, but then I wrapped around his waist and kind of just rolled with it,” he said.
“[Today] it’s definitely a positive.”
Other Shamrocks wrestlers to qualify for the district tournament include Jagger Gray (170, third place), Christian Cirelli (220, sixth) and Jacob Shull (182, sixth).
Lions 5th at CD East
Camp Hill was the only Sentinel-area team in Class 2A Section II, finishing fifth with 141.5 points.
Max Delaye (160), Sean Getty (170) and Paul Parise (195) gave the Lions three golds during a four-match stretch. Christian Doi (120) was the only finalist to lose, falling 10-1 for silver.
Ben Mullin claimed bronze at 182 with a pin, and Parker Rice (152) picked up fifth.
