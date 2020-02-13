District 3 releases wrestling sectional brackets ahead of weekend tournaments
top story
District 3 Wrestling

District 3 releases wrestling sectional brackets ahead of weekend tournaments

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Boiling Springs Hamburg 5.JPG

Boiling Springs’ Michael Duggan , right, controls the leg of Hamburg’s Ayden Kauffman during their 152 pound match in the Districts 3 Class 2A Team Wrestling Championships on Saturday evening at Milton Hershey School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

District 3 late Wednesday night released the unofficial brackets for each of the sectional tournaments this weekend.

Brackets will be made official follow Friday's weigh-ins at each sectional tournament.

Sentinel-area teams will compete in three of the sections. Boiling Springs, East Pennsboro and Trinity are in Class 2A Section I at Susquenita High School, and Camp Hill will compete in Class 2A Section II at CD East. All of the 3A teams in our coverage area will compete in Class 3A Section III at Mechanicsburg.

Sectionals begins Friday at 5 p.m. and will resume at 10 a.m. Saturday, with champs crowned later in the day.

Here are the complete brackets with local teams available on District 3's website:

Class 2A Section I

Class 2A Section II

Class 3A Section III

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News