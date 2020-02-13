District 3 releases wrestling sectional brackets ahead of weekend tournaments

District 3 late Wednesday night released the unofficial brackets for each of the sectional tournaments this weekend.

Brackets will be made official follow Friday's weigh-ins at each sectional tournament.

Sentinel-area teams will compete in three of the sections. Boiling Springs, East Pennsboro and Trinity are in Class 2A Section I at Susquenita High School, and Camp Hill will compete in Class 2A Section II at CD East. All of the 3A teams in our coverage area will compete in Class 3A Section III at Mechanicsburg.

Sectionals begins Friday at 5 p.m. and will resume at 10 a.m. Saturday, with champs crowned later in the day.

Here are the complete brackets with local teams available on District 3's website:

