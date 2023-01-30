District 3 Wrestling: Trinity scores program's 1st postseason win, clips Tulpehocken in 2A opening round

There was not much time to savor some of the milestones Trinity achieved Monday. That was largely OK by the Shamrocks, who hope to have a few more causes for celebration before this wrestling postseason is done.

Trinity scored the first postseason win in program history Monday, with the No. 7 Shamrocks notching a 40-33 victory over No. 10 Tulpehocken in the first round of the District 3 Class 2A Team Wrestling Championships. The victory, which came in Trinity’s first appearance in the district postseason, sets the Shamrocks up for a quarterfinal trip to No. 2 West Perry on Wednesday.

The win was achieved in short order, with seven of the night’s 13 bouts being forfeits. That number included senior Major Lewis’s win at 114 pounds, the 100th of his career. It made for a happy but muted celebration.

“Our guys took care of business when we needed to, and obviously it’s nice to come out with our first district win,” Trinity coach Joe Perretta said. “It was a lot of fun. Guys were ready, guys were excited about it, and the school got excited and behind it, so that was cool. We’ve never really had that opportunity before.”

Three of the bouts wrestled came within the first four weights, and Trinity claimed bonus points in each of them. Saire Young opened the proceedings with a 15-7 major at 152, notching his sixth takedown of the bout in the waning seconds to secure the bonus point. Jagger Gray (160) and Tucker Paynter (215) sandwiched pins around a forfeit, and the Shamrocks were leading 28-0 within less than 20 minutes.

Paynter’s win was followed by five forfeits between the two teams, among them Lewis having his hand raised at 114 to join the century club.

“I’m excited to finally hit a hundred wins,” Lewis said. “I’ve been looking forward to it for a long time. I didn’t think I was going to make it for a while. I’m kind of bummed out that I didn’t get a match, but I am excited for the postseason.”

Lewis, a Bloomsburg commit whose win total got a big boost from his run to a PIAA podium finish last year, knows there are more opportunities coming both in the team format and in the individual postseason.

“I’m very happy for our team especially, because we have a bunch of newer kids and I think it’s good for the experience,” Lewis said. “I’m really looking forward to Wednesday.”

The Shamrocks bought themselves at least two matches Wednesday, the first of those coming against the No. 2 Mustangs. The winner of that advances to the semifinals, to be wrestled immediately after; the loser gets a consolation-round match and the chance to stay alive for one of the district’s three PIAA tournament berths.

Trinity’s outlook for those upcoming bouts got a little boost from the Shamrocks’ 4-1 performance at Saturday’s Line Mountain Duals, an effort that not only clinched Trinity’s spot in the district tournament but bumped its power ranking high enough to earn hosting honors for the opener.

“We had some good matchups that we wanted to see, and they stepped up and won some matches,” Perretta said. “That was an awesome way to finish the regular season on a high note after seeing all the adversity that we saw. We were really happy that they came through big.”

The individual highlight of that effort belonged to Gray, who secured career win no. 112 at Line Mountain. That victory placed the senior at the top of the career wins list at Trinity; the returning district champion did not need much time in adding to the total Monday, notching a first-period fall.

