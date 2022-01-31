District 3 Wrestling: Susquenita downs Camp Hill in Class 2A team tournament opener

For the first time in history, Camp Hill’s gym housed the cheers and shouts and tension of a District 3 team tournament match Monday evening. But a first for the Lions turned into their last dual-meet stop of the postseason, as visiting Susquenita snatched a late 40-31 victory in the opening round of the Class 2A team tournament.

The visiting Blackhawks (11-5) trailed 31-30 with two bouts remaining before Josh Kauffman earned an 11-0 decision against the Lions’ Gavin Nunn at 160 pounds, and Louie Frisenda punctuated the victory at 172, pinning Quin DeCavalcante in 54 seconds.

“They knew what they had to do in this round,” Susquenita coach Jim Yinger said of his No. 10-seeded team, which advances to face No. 2 Bishop McDevitt in Wednesday’s quarterfinal, “and they got the job done.”

The loss ends the run for the Lions (13-3), whose lineup Monday included four freshmen and two sophomores.

“We’re pleased and proud,” Camp Hill head coach Chad Gallaher said. “We put out a bunch of young guys tonight. A lot of those guys will be back next year for hopefully another go at this.”

A pair of seniors kicked off the match at 189 in a tense bout between Camp Hill’s Robby Rhinehart and Susquenita’s Bryce Kreiger, who scored a third-period takedown and recorded the pin at 5:47.

“He knew he had to start us out right,” Yinger said, "and get that big win for us.”

Through the first seven bouts, neither team gained more than a five-point advantage. Eric Dick answered the early setback for Camp Hill with a pin at 215. The teams traded forfeits. Mason McLendon put the Blackhawks back up with a pin at 113, but the Lions answered with back-to-back tech falls from Marcus Colson (120) and Noah Doi (126).

Then, for the first and only time during Monday’s proceedings, the crowd quieted into temporary silence as Camp Hill’s Christian Doi and Susquenita’s Dominic Caldwell locked arms and went to work. Tied at two through two periods, Doi earned an escape point and scored a takedown in the waning seconds of the match to take a 5-3 decision, giving Camp Hill a 25-18 lead, its largest of the night.

“He’s just a freak of athleticism,” Gallaher said of Doi. “He can just do stuff that most people can’t even dream of doing. He’s like an acrobat on the mat, and he always finds a way to end up in a good position.”

But Susquenita bounced back with consecutive pins from Jaxen Zimmerman and Dyland Fulton to erase the deficit. Kobe Moore helped Camp Hill reclaim the lead, pinning the Blackhawks’ Isaiah Buckley Kaffman, and Frisenda closed out Susquenita’s first district team tournament win since 2003 and ended the Lions’ foray into the District 3 Class 2A bracket.

“It’s all a ladder,” Gallaher said. “We took one step. We’ve never been in this position, so guys will get a taste of this. Hopefully, it’ll make them hungry, and they’ll want more of this next year. It’s all about improving. It’s all about getting better every single year.”

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

