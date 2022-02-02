District 3 Wrestling: Previewing Thursday's team semifinals and consolations

The District 3 Class 3A team wrestling tournament continues with semifinals and consolation matches Thursday at Spring Grove Area High School.

The top four teams advance to the PIAA championships scheduled for next week.

Two Sentinel-area teams remain in the hunt for one of the four state-championship spots. Cumberland Valley is still alive in the district championship bracket, and Carlisle looks to forge its path through wrestlebacks.

Following is a look at the matchups for the Eagles and the Thundering Herd.

Class 3A Semifinal

No. 7 Cumberland Valley (15-4) vs. No. 3 Central Dauphin (13-1)

Where/when: 5 p.m. Thursday at Spring Grove

How they got there: The Eagles dispatched No. 10 Manheim Township 39-33 in the opening round before knocking off No. 2 Dallastown 32-28 in the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, the Rams defeated Red Land 50-15 and Cocalico 41-17 for their 13th consecutive dual-meet victory.

Head to head/common opponents: The teams butted heads early in their Mid-Penn Commonwealth schedule with Central Dauphin grabbing a 26-23 victory on Michael Beers’ 6-1 decision over Waylon Kitzmiller in the final bout of the night at 132 pounds. Other than that, the teams’ only losses in the division came against Mifflin County.

Key wrestlers: Cumberland Valley senior Spenser Machemer improved to 7-0 with a pair of pins at 145 Tuesday. Two-time state medalist Matt Repos has posted a 25-2 record for the Rams so far this season. In a pair of bouts at 132 pounds Tuesday, he won by forfeit against Red Land and pinned Cocalico’s Jalen Frederick in 36 seconds.

Up next: The winner advances to Saturday’s district championship scheduled for 3 p.m. at Cumberland Valley against either Hempfield or Gettysburg. The losing team drops into the consolation bracket and a match against the winner of Thursday’s match between York Suburban and Carlisle in a nightcap at Spring Grove Thursday.

Class 3A Consolation

No. 9 York Suburban (14-5) vs. No. 5 Carlisle (17-2)

When/where: 5 p.m. Thursday at Spring Grove

How they got there: The Trojans opened the district team tournament with a 52-18 win over No. 8 Warwick before falling 43-13 to top-seeded Hempfield. The Herd earned their first district dual in program history with a 35-31 win over Spring Grove in the preliminary round before falling to No. 4 Gettysburg in the quarterfinals.

Head to head/common opponents: York Suburban earned a 34-33 victory over Carlisle when the teams met in the Dec. 11 Ephrata Duals. York Suburban also lost to Gettysburg, 41-30.

Key wrestlers: Carlisle freshman Mitchell Adams has won 10 of his last 11 bouts at 172/189. He earned a pair of key victories in Tuesday’s matches, including a pin against Gettysburg senior Jacob Cherry. Senior Noah Rice (145/152/160) enters the match with a 27-3 record.

Up next: The winner advances to a consolation semifinal match Thursday night against either Cumberland Valley or Central Dauphin.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

