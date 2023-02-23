The individual wrestling postseason continues with District 3/regional tournaments for 55 local qualifiers. The Class 3A south central regional tournament is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Spring Grove High School while the Class 2A contingent is set to compete Saturday at Central Dauphin East.

The top four places in Class 3A advance to the PIAA Championships scheduled for March 9-11 at Hershey’s Giant Center. Meanwhile, the top seven place-winners in Class 2A advance to the southeast regional tournament scheduled for March 3-4 at Freedom High School in Bethlehem.

Here are some local storylines to follow as the action unfolds.

Bubblers and Bulldogs navigate new fields

After Boiling Springs moved up to Class 3A and Big Spring moved down into Class 2A, both programs experienced success at last week’s sectional tournaments. The Bubblers advanced nine wrestlers to the Class 3A regional, including Ean Wilson, who won the 145-pound sectional title in the tournament at Mechanicsburg.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs advanced eight to the District 3 Class 2A field, including Owen Hutchinson, who won the Susquenita’s sectional tournament title at 215 pounds. Hutchinson and Clayton Hetrick (172) both received byes in their district brackets.

Fab 5 in Class 3A

Five local wrestlers advanced through the Class 3A regional tournament and punched their tickets to states this year. All five – Shippensburg’s Dominic Frontino and Diesel Koser, Northern’s Rocco Fratelli and Cole Bartram and Carlisle’s Layton Schmick – are back. Fratelli (133), Frontino (160), Bartram (189) and Schmick (285) all won sectional titles Saturday to build momentum heading into the regional tournament.

Frontino eyes finals

Of last year’s Class 3A state qualifiers, Frontino was the only one to reach the district/regional final. A regional champion as a freshman, Frontino reached last year’s 152-pound title bout before a 1-0 loss to then-senior Caden Dobbins of Dallastown.

Frontino has a 3-0 record against the other wrestlers in the 160-pound bracket with a major decision over Gettysburg’s Jaxon Townsend, a technical fall against Nathan Brake and a pin against Carlisle’s Mitchell Adams when the two faced off for a sectional title Saturday.

Belga bounces back

Cumberland Valley’s Gabe Belga reached the semifinals of last year’s regional championships but settled for a fifth-place finished, just missing the cutoff for the state tournament.

After a tense win over Boiling Springs’ Michael Duggan in Saturday’s sectional finals, Belga looks to ride the momentum into a loaded bracket that includes Central Dauphin’s Ryan Garvick, last year’s 160-pound regional champion and state runner-up, at the top half of the bracket and a bottom half that includes Duggan and Lebanon’s Griffin Gonzalez.

Showdown at 107

Trinity’s Will Detar takes a 32-0 record into the District 3 Class 2A tournament’s 107-pound bracket. At the opposite end of the bracket is Northern Lebanon sophomore Aaron Seidel, the reigning Class 2A state champion with a 38-0 record. Detar missed the Shamrocks’ District 3 dual with Northern Lebanon due to injury, so the season’s first meeting between the two underclassmen could be for a district title.

Return of the Shamrocks

Three of the other four Shamrocks joining Seidel in the district tournament reached Class 2A championship bouts last year. Gray earned the eighth individual district title in Trinity’s wrestling history with a championship performance at 172. This year, he’s the top seed in the 172-pound bracket. Trinity’s Major Lewis (114) and Tucker Paynter (215) took home silver medals last year.

Hall of Fame class to be honored

The District 3 Wrestling Hall of Fame Class of 2023 features several local ties. Those set to be honored over the weekend include two PIAA champions in 2009 Cumberland Valley grad Joey Napoli, and 2008 Big Spring grad Mallie Shuster, now an assistant at Shippensburg. Tony Yaniello, whose coaching career included a 10-year stint at the helm of the Shippensburg program, is set for induction as a coach. The district also plans to honor the late Earl Hoffman, a 1947 district champion who taught and established the program at Mechanicsburg. Hoffman died at age 93 in October.

