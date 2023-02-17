The next phase of the wrestling postseason kicks off Saturday when the road to the individual state championships March 9-11 in Hershey begins with sectional tournaments at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The local contingent in Class 3A is set to wrestle at Mechanicsburg while Class 2A wrestlers are split between Susquenita and Central Dauphin East.

In Class 3A, the top six wrestlers earn medals while the top four advance to the District 3/PIAA South Central Region Championship scheduled for Feb. 24-25 at Spring Grove. In Class 2A, the top eight receive medals while the top six advance to the District 3 Championships scheduled for March 24-25 at CD East.

Here are some notes on local wrestlers in their respective fields:

Bubblers join 3A fray

Boiling Springs’ move into the 3A classification gives the Bubblers a chance to test themselves against a new crop of competition. They also have a chance to make a statement with eight wrestlers entering their respective weight brackets with top-four seeds. That includes No. 1 overall seeds foe Eli Bounds (133 pounds), Ean Wilson (145), Michael Duggan (152) and Collin Neal (172).

While the Bubblers moved up to Class 3A, Big Spring dropped from Class 3A to Class 2A and look to make some noise in the Class 2A tournament at Susquenita led by junior Owen Hutchinson, who’s seeded second at 215.

Top seeds for Trinity

The top seed in Hutchinson’s 215-pound bracket at Susquenita is Trinity’s Tucker Paynter, who won the 189-pound bracket last year. The Shamrocks have two No. 1 seeds in Paynter and William Detar, who has the top slot in the 107-pound bracket after going 29-0 as a freshman in the regular season.

Beyond Paynter and Deter, Trinity also has two No. 2 seeds in Major Lewis (114), who won the 106-pound bracket last year, and Jagger Gray (160), who finished second at 172.

West Perry also brings a pair of returning champions back to Susquenita, including Jackson Rush (121) and Nolen Zeigler (152), who both have No. 1 seeds alongside teammate Blain Puchalsky (133) and Justice Hockenberry-Folk (160).

In Zeigler’s bracket is East Pennsboro junior Paul Sanderson, who missed his sophomore season due to injury. Sanderson had a 23-4 record during the regular season, including a 12-1 record at 152.

Eyes on 189

Back at Mechanicsburg, three of the eight returning wrestlers who won section titles last year have entered this year’s 189-pound bracket. Chambersburg’s Aiden Hight, who won the section title at 189 last year, returns as the No. 2 seed behind Northern’s Cole Bartram, a champion at 172 last season. Joining them in the bracket is Cumberland Valley’s Anthony Bruscino, who won last year’s title at 160. Bartram pinned Hight when Chambersburg and Northern met in the Dec. 10 Rocket Duals at Spring Grove. Hight pinned Bruscino in the Jan. 8 Mid-Penn Commonwealth dual meet between the Trojans and Eagles.

Other No. 1 seeds

Bartram is one of three Northern wrestlers with No. 1 seeds at Mechanicsburg, joined by junior Rocco Fratelli (133), who won section titles in each of his first two seasons, and senior Joel MclCintock.

Three Cumberland Valley wrestlers have No. 1 seeds, including Phil Montes (107), last year’s champion at 106 and Alex Tennis (127). The Eagles’ Gabe Belga is seeded second at 152 behind Duggan.

Shippensburg’s Dominic Frontino has the top seed at 160 after defeating Belga for the 152-pound title last year, and Carlisle’s Layton Schmick, who won the 285-pound title last year, is back as the bracket’s No. 1 seed.

Mechanicsburg’s Tyler Budman has the No. 1 seed at 114. He’s one of just two seniors in either the 107 or 114 pound brackets at Mechanicsburg. The other is Red Land’s Corin Hutchinson, who’s seeded sixth.

Keystone kings

After winning the Keystone Division, Red Land looks to make waves individually. Sam Culp, seeded second at 107, finished third in the 106-pound bracket last year. Connor Stank (160) finished fourth last year after coming into the tournament as a No. 7 seed. He’s seeded No. 6 this time around, as is Josh Patrick (172), who finished fifth last year.

Hungry Herd

Schmick is the only No. 1 seed for Carlisle heading to Mechanicsburg, but the Thundering Herd have three No. 2 seeds in Pete Petsinis (145), Mitchell Adams (160) and Anthony DeAngelo (172). They also have a No. 3 seed in Carter Pedrick (139). All five wrestlers earned medals last year.

Cedar Cliff also has a pair of No. 2 seeds, both sophomores, in Keegan in Zeigler (114) and Guner Hiller (285).

Youthful Lions

Camp Hill brings a relatively young contingent to the proceedings at CD East. Junior Kobe Moore, the eldest Lion, has the top seed in the 152-pound bracket after taking home silver last year. Behind Moore, the Lions have six sophomores and three freshmen. The sophomore stable includes Noah Doi, who’s seeded second at 133 after winning the 126-pound bracket last year.

Photos: 61st Annual Carlisle Classic Wrestling Tournament