District 3 Wrestling: Previewing Saturday's team finals

The District 3 team wrestling tournament shifts to Cumberland Valley High School Saturday for the Class 3A and Class 2A championship and third-place matches.

In Class 2A, top-seeded Boiling Springs looks to lock down its second consecutive district title. In Class 3A, host Cumberland Valley wrestles for bronze against a familiar foe.

Following is a look at both matchups for the Sentinel-area teams.

Class 2A Championship

No. 1 Boiling Springs (17-1) vs. No. 2 Bishop McDevitt (10-0)

Where/when: 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Cumberland Valley

Championship history: Defending champion Boiling Springs is looking for its 10th district title. The Bubblers last won consecutive championships when they won five in a row from 2011 to 2015.

How they got there: After a first-round bye, the Bubblers defeated Biglerville 60-6 in the quarterfinals before a 31-25 victory over West Perry in the semifinals. The Crusaders also opened the tournament in the quarterfinals, paving the way to the title match with wins over Susquenita (49-23) and Newport (46-23).

Head to head/common opponents: Wrestlers from Boiling Springs and Bishop McDevitt crossed paths twice, splitting a pair of second-round bouts at the season-opening Cumberland Valley Kickoff Classic Dec. 10. The Bubblers’ Eli Bounds won by tech fall against the Crusaders’ Tillman Artell at 132, and McDevitt’s Lucas Lawler pinned Boiling Springs’ Jacob Scott at 215.

Key wrestlers: Bounds won the 132-pound title at the CV Kickoff Classic, kicking off a season that saw him post a 23-3 record through Wednesday’s semifinals. He has won 14 consecutive bouts, including six pins and a 7-5 decision over West Perry’s Tyler Morrison Wednesday. Bishop McDevitt heavyweight Riley Robell, last year’s state runner-up, enters with a 21-1 record that includes 17 pins and three victories over last year’s state qualifiers. His only loss was a 7-3 loss to Jim Mullen of St. Joseph Regional in New Jersey.

Up next: The winner draws the WPIAL runner-up in the first round of the state tournament Thursday. The runner-up faces the District 6 champion.

Class 3A Third Place

No. 7 Cumberland Valley (16-5) vs. No. 2 Dallastown (18-2)

When/where: 1 p.m. Saturday at Cumberland Valley

How they got there: The Eagles fell to Central Duaphin 28-26 in Thursday’s semifinal but bounced back with a 45-22 win over Carlisle in the consolation bracket. After a 32-28 loss to the Eagles in the quarterfinals, the Wildcats battled back with wins over Cocalico (42-23) and Hempfield (31-27) in consolation matches.

Head to head/common opponents: Saturday marks the third head-to-head meeting between the two programs this season. Before the quarterfinals, Dallastown defeated Cumberland Valley in the Wildcats' home duals Jan. 15.

Key wrestlers: Cumberland Valley’s Gabriel Belga (152/160), a state qualifier last year, went 2-0 against Dallastown with a decision and a major decision in a 28-5 season. Dallastown senior Zach Luckenbaugh (126) defeated the Eagles’ Evan Whittaker in a pair of bouts this season with a decision and a major decision. He enters Saturday with a 25-4 record.

Up next: Both teams earned a spot in the PIAA team tournament and open with preliminary round matches. The bronze medalists will host the fourth-place team from the WPIAL. The fourth-place finishers will visit the third-place team from District 1.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

