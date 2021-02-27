District 3 Wrestling Notebook: Cumberland Valley's Jake Lucas finally tested, repeats as champion

“I’m feeling great,” Lucas said. “I’ve been training for this all season. My losses last year were tough, and that kept me motivated in the room this year. I think during the postseason my wrestling has definitely been elevated. ... This was a close match, one of my closest ones this season yet. I’m going to go back in the room and make some adjustments.”

Lucas was one of three CV wrestlers to reach the finals and earn super-regional berths. Senior Kyle Miller dropped a 4-1 decision to Lebanon’s Griffin Gonzalez in the 132-pound final, while sophomore Gabe Belga fell by a 5-4 score to Central Dauphin’s Bryce Buckman at 152.

Rodenhaber turns it up

Dylan Rodenhaber knows that each of week of the postseason will bring him a new, more imposing set of challengers in the 285-pound bracket.

He has shown thus far that he has the answer for whatever combination of size, strength and agility he comes across.

The Red Land senior claimed his first district title with a 7-1 victory over Carlisle’s Layton Schmick, a rematch of the prior week’s sectional final that saw Rodenhaber win by a late fall. This time both wrestlers opened up more, and Rodenhaber was sharp on his feet in registering takedowns in both the first and second periods.