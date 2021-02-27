District 3 Wrestling Notebook: Cumberland Valley's Jake Lucas finally tested, repeats as champion

SPRING GROVE — Prior to Saturday’s title bout, Jake Lucas had turned in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it postseason, one in which he had won five bouts in a total of 5:24.
The Cumberland Valley senior was finally pushed into a six-minute match in the District 3 Class 3A Individual Wrestling Championships final, where he proved he’s just as comfortable over the long haul.
Lucas claimed his second straight district title Saturday at Spring Grove High School with a 3-1 victory over Wilson’s Josh Harkless in the 215-pound final, pairing this gold with the 195-pound crown he won in 2020.
Harkless proved a match in a size and strength for Lucas, but scoring points on the Eagle was a different matter. The Wilson senior’s lone shot was countered by Lucas for a second-period takedown, the deciding points in the bout.
215: Cumberland Valley senior Jake Lucas is now a 2-time D3 champ thanks to his 3-1 win over Wilson's Josh Harkless. Counter in late P2 resulted in deciding takedown. pic.twitter.com/UmLT8lROsx— Brett Keener (@brett_keener) February 27, 2021
“I know going into next weekend I am going to have some of those matches,” Lucas said. “I would rather get a good one out of the way here than be surprised next weekend in a big match.”
The touch matchup gave Lucas a little more to draw as he zeroes in on next week’s PIAA Class 3A West Super Regional at Altoona High School and then the state tournament, hoping to improve on this fourth-place finish from 2020 in which he was a hair away from a berth in the state finals.
“I’m feeling great,” Lucas said. “I’ve been training for this all season. My losses last year were tough, and that kept me motivated in the room this year. I think during the postseason my wrestling has definitely been elevated. ... This was a close match, one of my closest ones this season yet. I’m going to go back in the room and make some adjustments.”
Lucas was one of three CV wrestlers to reach the finals and earn super-regional berths. Senior Kyle Miller dropped a 4-1 decision to Lebanon’s Griffin Gonzalez in the 132-pound final, while sophomore Gabe Belga fell by a 5-4 score to Central Dauphin’s Bryce Buckman at 152.
132: Lebanon's Griffin Gonzalez gets this opening T2 and claims a 4-1 victory over Cumberland Valley's Kyle Miller. First D3 title for the Cedar sophomore. pic.twitter.com/BlKdnWnz4l— Brett Keener (@brett_keener) February 27, 2021
152: Central Dauphin's Bryce Buckman uses this takedown in P3 to boost himself to a 5-4 win over Cumberland Valley's Gabe Belga. Tough bout results in Buckman's first D3 title. pic.twitter.com/9cwI6CS4Fs— Brett Keener (@brett_keener) February 27, 2021
Rodenhaber turns it up
Dylan Rodenhaber knows that each of week of the postseason will bring him a new, more imposing set of challengers in the 285-pound bracket.
He has shown thus far that he has the answer for whatever combination of size, strength and agility he comes across.
The Red Land senior claimed his first district title with a 7-1 victory over Carlisle’s Layton Schmick, a rematch of the prior week’s sectional final that saw Rodenhaber win by a late fall. This time both wrestlers opened up more, and Rodenhaber was sharp on his feet in registering takedowns in both the first and second periods.
285: Red Land's Dylan Rodenhaber nabs his first D3 title with a 7-1 win over Carlisle's Layton Schmick. Solid work here for one of his takedowns. pic.twitter.com/GEFohxN1jB— Brett Keener (@brett_keener) February 27, 2021
Rodenhaber’s improvement from neutral came with a little help from another local champ.
“I didn’t have to, or couldn’t, just rely on my top game anymore,” Rodenhaber said. “I definitely had to start working on my feet more this week. We went over to Cumberland Valley, and I got to work out with Jake [Lucas] a little bit this week. That improved my game on my feet, just working with him and my coaches and their coaches.”
Schmick had turned in one of the day’s early surprises, a quarterfinal victory over state medalist Dustin Swanson of Garden Spot. Rodenhaber had been put through the paces in his 11-7 semifinal victory over Lampeter-Strasburg’s Zac Shelley, but he pushed through both Shelley and a bout of mid-match sickness to finish the job.
“He was tough on his feet, he was strong, and he knew how to wrestle,” Rodenhaber said. “It was definitely a challenge, but I proved to myself that I could do it, so I’m ready to keep going.”
The finalists were among the 11 local wrestlers who earned top-three finishes and qualified for the West Super Regional. Third-place finishes went to Northern’s Rocco Fratelli (106), Cedar Cliff’s Aiden Lewis (113), Shippensburg’s Dominic Frontino (138) and Cedar Cliff’s Isaiah Aumen (189). Carlisle also advanced three in a banner day for the program. The top four finishers at the super regional will advance to the eight-man PIAA Championship field, which will be held at Hershey's Giant Center March 13.