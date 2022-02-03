District 3 Wrestling: Cumberland Valley falls in team semifinals, bounces back with topping of Carlisle in consolation match

SPRING GROVE — Cumberland Valley’s wrestlers needed to bounce back from the physical and emotional drain of a Class 3A semifinal loss to rival Central Dauphin in the District 3 team tournament Wednesday and regroup before having to line up against Carlisle on Mat 2 at Spring Grove Area High School in less than a half hour.

“You’ve got to do some soul searching,” said Cumberland Valley coach Billy Chamberlain. “You’ve got to find it inside you. We had a goal set for the entire year. The kids wanted to be district champs. We talked about it on day one when the season started, so when you get that ripped out underneath you, you’ve got to dig deep and find out whether you’re going to just cave, or if you’re going to step up and take care of business.”

The Eagles took care of business, driving their way to a 45-22 win over the Thundering Herd in the consolation bracket to clinch a berth in the state team tournament and a spot in Saturday’s third-place match at their home gym at 1 p.m. against Dallastown, a 31-27 winner over Hempfield on the adjacent mat at Spring Grove Wednesday.

“We’re hosting,” Chamberlain said, “and the last thing you want to do is be there watching four other teams.”

No. 7 Cumberland Valley (16-5) ensured their participation in Saturday’s proceedings by jumping to a 17-0 lead. Ethan Whittaker opened the match with an 8-6 decision over the Thundering Herd’s Pete Petsinis, Jaciah Whitcomb built on the lead by pinning Carlisle’s Caleb Hippensteel in 51 seconds at 138, Owen McKenzie scored a 2-1 decision over Andrew Baer at 145, and Gabe Belga pinned Jarrett Wilson in 5:24 at 152 to cap the Eagles’ opening surge.

“Kids opened up,” Chamberlain said. “They were taking shots. They were going for points. They were ready to not let something slip.”

Anthony DeAngelo stunted the Eagles’ momentum, pinning Mitchell Strous in 3:16 to put No. 5 Carlisle (18-3) on the board.

“I can’t say enough about him,” Joe Wilson, Carlisle’s coach, said of DeAngelo. “Anthony’s really starting to turn the corner.”

Malik Miller (215) and Layton Schmick (285) also registered pins in consecutive bouts, and Trentin Walker (126) earned a 14-6 major decision over the Eagles’ Mason Wickerham, but it wouldn’t be enough for the Herd, whose first venture into districts as a team included a 36-25 win over York Suburban earlier Wednesday.

“Where it’s really going to pay off,” Wilson said of the experience, “is for the young guys like the Pedrick boys (freshmen Garrett and Carter) and our other young guys that get to wrestle in this kind of atmosphere against these kinds of teams with these kinds of expectations. They’re only going to get better from it. Our whole program is going to improve from it.”

Cumberland Valley sophomore Anthony Bruscino and senior Eli Jumper answered Carlisle’s first points of the match with consecutive pins at 172 and 189. After the Herd’s surge in the heavyweight bouts, the Eagles’ Phil Montes pinned Garrett Pedrick at 106, and Alex Tennis put the match out of reach with an 8-0 decision over Carlisle’s Truman Lauer at 113.

“Eventually, you run out of rope,” Wilson said, “and we kind of ran out of rope against Cumberland Valley, but I’m proud of the way the kids came out and fought.”

Chamberlain’s troupe fought Central Dauphin to the final bout in Wednesday’s semifinal, but Dallas Schorr’s 7-2 decision over the Eagles’ Connor Killion sealed the victory and a chance for the Rams, who advanced to the district title tilt, against Gettysburg, for the 13th time in program history and the chance to repeat as champions.

Denied their own path to the title, the Eagles regrouped and found their way.

“We had a talk,” Chamberlain said, “but they knew what they needed to do. They talked among themselves. They got themselves ready. They were wrestling on the other mat (to warm up) without any of the coaches saying anything, and they got their minds straight.”

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

