District 3 Wrestling: Cumberland Valley downs Dallastown for 3rd place in Class 3A team tournament

The third-period clock slipped down toward zero, and Cumberland Valley freshman Jake Mitchell maintained control in his 120-pound bout against Dallastown’s Damian Key in the District 3 Class 3A Team Tournament third-place match at the Eagle Dome Saturday.

Cumberland Valley’s supporters applauded and shouted on the bleachers. The Eagle wrestlers matched the shouting as they hopped up and down on the sidelines. The two previous dual-meet clashes between the programs had come down to mere points, and with his 4-0 decision, Mitchell earned enough to put the match out of reach with one bout remaining. Cumberland Valley’s eventual 31-30 victory clinched third place, the district’s No. 3 seed in the state team tournament and hosting duties for Monday’s preliminary round match against District 7’s Canon-McMillan.

“We were on that side of the mat,” Mitchell said, ‘so I looked up. I saw everyone cheering. I saw my teammates getting excited and my coaches getting excited. I could hear everyone yelling. It was a great feeling.”

The No. 7 Eagles (17-5) trailed 23-18 after Dallastown’s Hunter Bisking pinned Luka Bevilacqua in the 285-pound bout with four bouts remaining, but freshman Phil Montes’ 20-6 major decision over Aiden Karlie and Mithcell’s decision at 120 sandwiched an Alex Tennis win by forfeit at 113, clinching the victory for the Eagles. With Anthony Bruscino’s 7-2 decision over Ashton Deller at 160, Cumberland Valley’s freshmen and sophomores accounted for 10 of the Eagles’ 31 points.

Cumberland Valley coach Billy Chamberlain credited his upperclassmen with helping the younger wrestlers.

“We have a lot of freshmen and sophomores,” Chamberlain said. “We have a lot of guys who haven’t been in the starting lineup, so the guys who have been here for two, three years are the ones that, as coaches, we tell them that we can only say so much, but it’s different when it’s coming from their teammates, their families and their brothers. They’ve got to be able to communicate with them, not only to be ready for a match but to keep their composure.”

Before the seniors helped their teammates with their communication skills, they helped the Eagles build an early lead on the mat. Jaciah Whitcomb picked up a 5-4 decision at 138, and Spencer Machemer and junior Gabriel Belga added pins at 145 (1:17) and 160 (4:33).

In the Eagles’ 29-27 loss to the Wildcats at the Dallastown Duals, Belga – a state qualifier last year – settled for a decision. In the district team quarterfinals, he earned a major decision over Robert Hedglin.

Saturday, he got the pin and the bonus points.

“Any time you can get a few more points here, save a few points there, it’s huge,” Chamberlain said. “Little things like that counter-balance the other situations where you’re losing points from last time. It kept the guys in it, and everyone did their job today.”

The No. 2 Wildcats (18-3) rallied with an Isaiah Feeney decision at 189, and pins from Michael Klinger at 215 (1:45) and Bisking.

After wins from Montes and Tennis, Mitchell went to work. He earned an escape point and scored a takedown – his first in three bouts against Key -- in the waning seconds of the second period to take a 3-0 lead.

“It was nice to see Jake keeping up on his offense. The first time he wrestled that kid, he lost because he let (Key) control the pace. That kid wants to slow things down. He wants to tie up your hands, and Jake kept the pace on him.”

The win continues the Eagles’ team flight through a whirlwind schedule in recent weeks. Monday’s state opener will be the team’s ninth match in 13 days, a stretch that included the emotional lows of a two-point loss to Central Dauphin in Thursday’s semifinals and the highs of Mitchell’s clutch clinching moment.

“After that Central Dauphin loss,” Belga said, “a lot of our guys were down in heart. I believe in that rivalry, and I want to win every time I go out there. Losing that one really hurt, but we were able to bounce back against Carlisle (in Thursday’s consolation round), and after that, we all came together and said, ‘What do we want?’ We wanted to win today.”

The Wildcats also earned a berth in the state team tournament. As the No. 4 team from District 3, they’re set to visit Spring-Ford, the third-place team from District 1 on Monday.

“Any time you can finish top four out of 58 triple-A schools is impressive, “ said Dallastown coach Dave Gabe. “I think this year, we probably had more balanced, quality schools in the district tournament than ever. I’m just proud of what they’ve done so far, and they get to wrestle Monday night.”

Gettysburg won the Class 3A team title with a 32-30 victory over Central Dauphin.

