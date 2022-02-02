District 3 Wrestling: Cumberland Valley advances to semifinals

Spenser Machemer pinned Dallastown’s Evan Baldwin in the final bout of the night to lift No. 7 Cumberland Valley to a 32-28 quarterfinal win in the District 3 Class 3A Team Tournament Tuesday at Dallastown.

The Eagles (15-4) advance to face rival Central Dauphin (13-1) in a semifinal scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday at Spring Grove High School. The Rams won a 26-23 decision when the two teams faced off in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth dual Dec. 16.

Dallastown (16-2) held a 28-23 lead in the quarterfinal entering the final two bouts, but the Eagles’ Jaciah Whitcomb scored a 7-2 decision over the Wildcat’s Owen Bricker at 138, and Baldwin clinched the victory with a pin at 5:23 in the 145-pound bout, sending the Eagles to the district semifinals for the 20th time in program history.

Cumberland Valley’s Anthony Bruscino (172) and Alex Tennis (113) also won with falls while Gabe Belga (160) and Phil Montes (106) won by major decision.

The Eagles opened the tournament with a 39-33 first-round win over Manheim Township. Machemer, Belga and Bruscino pinned their opponents in the first three matches to give CV an 18-0 lead. They never trailed despite a late push from the Blue Streaks (10-6).

Red Land bows out: Red Land bowed out of the tournament after a 49-15 first-round loss to Central Dauphin. Pins by Reese Polulak (145) and Bryce Phillips (215), and a Josh Patrick decision (189) accounted for the Patriots’ (8-3) points.

