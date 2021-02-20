District 3 Wrestling: Cedar Cliff's Aiden Lewis, other grizzled veterans prove experience matters in 3A sectionals

The win sends Lewis back to districts, where he’ll keep building on his lengthy postseason resume. An improved game from neutral, which the senior showcased Saturday, will be key in his final scholastic go-round.

“I’ve been working on my feet a lot,” Lewis said. “My top game is there. I can ride when I need to ride. My bottom game has always been there. I just need to get better on my feet, just attacking more, banging on the head more and fighting for every little point.”

Cedar Cliff’s other champion Saturday, senior John Cunningham, has plenty of postseason experience in the Colts’ recent team runs at the district and state levels, but he now has his own individual success.

Cunningham was seeded fifth at sectionals but looked like the class of the 145-pound bracket, capping his title chase with a 7-5 win over Northern freshman Cole Bartram.

The gold medal — and the trip to districts, something that eluded him a year ago — is a nice career reward for a wrestler who has garnered the Colts some big points in dual meets but never ascended the podium himself.