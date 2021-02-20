District 3 Wrestling: Cedar Cliff's Aiden Lewis, other grizzled veterans prove experience matters in 3A sectionals

MECHANICSBURG — This season’s revised postseason wrestling format — one that sees fewer qualifiers and an additional tournament prior to the PIAA championships — is likely to reward those who can handle the grind.
At Saturday’s first step in that postseason schedule, the Sentinel-area’s group of been-there, done-that veterans showed their readiness for what lies ahead.
Nine local wrestlers claimed titles at the District 3 Class 3A Section 3 Championships at Mechanicsburg High School, with seven seniors among the winners. The most decorated of that group, Cedar Cliff senior Aiden Lewis, took the 113-pound title with a 9-3 win over Carlisle’s Noah Clawson in one of the day’s marquee bouts.
113: In a matchup of unbeatens, Cedar Cliff's Aiden Lewis wins his 2nd sectional title with a 9-3 win over Carlisle's Noah Clawson. Clawson had opening T2 but Lewis rallied quickly, had takedowns in each period. pic.twitter.com/vSpERLUWGx— Brett Keener (@brett_keener) February 20, 2021
Lewis, a two-time state medalist and last year’s PIAA runner-up at 113, wasn’t feeling any nerves about a tournament in which only two wrestlers would advance to the next round, which will be held Feb. 27 at Spring Grove High School, making District 3 tournament seeding all the more important.
“It helps a ton to have that experience under your belt,” Lewis said. “It’s way less pressure. Coming in as a young guy in freshman or sophomore year, I felt all that pressure. Now I have all that under my belt, so it’s just about coming in and wrestling a match.”
Clawson, who like Lewis entered the match unbeaten, fired from the gate and scored the bout’s opening takedown. It did little to deter Lewis, though, who used an escape, penalty point, and takedown to nab a 4-2 lead after the first period. He kept pushing the rest of the way, notching takedowns in both the second and third periods to keep a firm grip on things.
The win sends Lewis back to districts, where he’ll keep building on his lengthy postseason resume. An improved game from neutral, which the senior showcased Saturday, will be key in his final scholastic go-round.
“I’ve been working on my feet a lot,” Lewis said. “My top game is there. I can ride when I need to ride. My bottom game has always been there. I just need to get better on my feet, just attacking more, banging on the head more and fighting for every little point.”
Cedar Cliff’s other champion Saturday, senior John Cunningham, has plenty of postseason experience in the Colts’ recent team runs at the district and state levels, but he now has his own individual success.
Cunningham was seeded fifth at sectionals but looked like the class of the 145-pound bracket, capping his title chase with a 7-5 win over Northern freshman Cole Bartram.
The gold medal — and the trip to districts, something that eluded him a year ago — is a nice career reward for a wrestler who has garnered the Colts some big points in dual meets but never ascended the podium himself.
“As a team, the point of the match is to do good for your team,” Cunningham said. “I’ve never really gotten to show for myself what I can do individually, and I’m doing that right now. I'm going to have to try to do the best I can for the next couple of weeks.”
Multiple champs for Herd, Eagles
Chambersburg took first in the team standings Saturday, with a quartet of champions leading the way for the Trojans. Following Chambersburg in the standings was a trio of locals in Cumberland Valley, Carlisle and Cedar Cliff.
Cumberland Valley had three champions.
Senior Jake Lucas became a three-time sectional champ with his win at 215, the only wrestler this year to achieve that feat. Much like his 195-pound title run last season, Lucas went largely unchallenged, needing a total of 2:41 to rack up three pins. Senior Kyle Miller (132) and sophomore Gabe Belga (152) also took gold, the first sectional title for both. Belga had three pins in three bouts, only needing to go to the second period once.
Carlisle seniors Sean Smith (160) and Colton Zimmerman (195) became two-time sectional champs. Smith had been pushed in the semifinals by Chambersburg’s Ryder Davenport, grinding out six minutes in a 4-2 win. Everything changed in the final, though, as Smith rolled to a 15-0 technical fall over Red Land’s Connor Stank, which he completed at the first-period buzzer.
“I just had to come out and get ahead,” Smith said. “I didn’t wrestle as well as I wanted to in the semis. I had to recover and then leave everything out there.”
Smith finished sixth at districts last year after winning his sectional title. The experience should help in his second trip, especially in a season without the benefit of regular-season individual tournaments.
“It was really important, because this year you aren’t getting to wrestle as many good kids,” Smith said. “It’s not like you’ve been wrestling every week for three months up until this point. You’ve been wrestling for a month, and that’s all you have. It’s go, go, go, and you don’t have as much time to sit back and reflect on your matches.”
Zimmerman’s match against Cedar Cliff’s Isaiah Aumen was a scrap to the finish, but the Thundering Herd senior was able to take a 5-2 win to add to the 160-pound title he won in 2019.
126: Carlisle's Trentin Walker gets the T2 here, but Chambersburg soph Luke Mentzer takes a 6-4 win in an entertaining, high-tempo bout. Mentzer staked out early lead and nicely fended off Walker's attempts to go big. pic.twitter.com/Bz6UlVRXLY— Brett Keener (@brett_keener) February 20, 2021
Rodenhaber makes jump, Fratelli makes splash
Red Land senior Dylan Rodenhaber, a state qualifier last season at 215, made the jump to 285 this season. The move looked like a good one Saturday, as he claimed his first sectional title with a late pin of Carlisle’s Layton Schmick in what had been a 1-0 bout.
Rodenhaber’s riding ability sealed the deal. He was on the verge of riding out the third period, which forced Schmick to gamble and ultimately led to the pin.
The Patriot senior said his top game has been the “secret weapon” as he has adjusted to wrestling the bigger bodies at 285.
“I’m still learning how to wrestle the weight,” Rodenhaber said. “I’ve been doing it this year, but I still haven’t picked up on it the whole way yet. I just have to keep wrestling hard, grinding them down on top, and wrestling my style and enforcing that style against them.”
The other local title went to Northern freshman Rocco Fratelli, who was impressive in his win at 106 against Big Spring’s Eli Gregoris, the returning champ.
Fratelli was aggressive from the outset, getting his first takedown within seconds of the opening whistle, and was impressive on the mat as he piled up points. The Polar Bear finished his 15-0 tech fall in 4:23.
The top two finishers at each weight class qualified for the District 3 championships. Eleven locals claimed second to join the champs on the trip to Spring Grove High School next week.