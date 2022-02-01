District 3 Wrestling: Carlisle claims 1st district dual victory but falls to Gettysburg in quarterfinals

GETTYSBURG — Carlisle’s wrestlers had already made history by the time they stepped on the mat against host Gettysburg for Tuesday’s District 3 Class 3A quarterfinal match. The Thundering Herd had earned the program’s first-ever district dual meet with a 35-31 victory over Spring Grove in the preliminary round.

They wanted more.

Falling into a 12-0 hole, Carlisle charged back against the No. 4-seeded Warriors in a match that saw six lead changes over the final nine bouts. Gettysburg’s Wyatt Sokol authored the final swing of the night with an 11-3 major decision over Carlisle’s Caleb Hippensteel at 132 pounds. It sent Gettysburg to Thursday’s District 3 semifinals at Spring Grove with a 34-32 decision and knocked Carlisle into the consolation bracket, where they’ll meet York Suburban in a match scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday at Spring Grove.

“I’m just proud of the way the kids showed up and fought,” said Carlisle coach Joe Wilson. “For them to be within three points — one win — of beating coach Chris Haines and coach Smith and the program they’ve built here at Gettysburg.”

In just 1:49 of mat time, the unbeaten Warriors (19-0) had built a 12-0 lead in the quarterfinals. Dalton Redden pinned the Herd’s Andrey Baer in the opening bout at 138, and Jaxon Townsend followed up with a first-period pin against Chase Brenneman.

The Herd (17-2) answered.

Jarrett Wilson pinned Mason Rebert at 152, and Anthony DeAngelo earned a 6-2 decision over Logan Newell at 160, and when freshman Mitchell Adams pinned Jacob Cherry, a state qualifier last year, it brought the Carlisle contingent’s cheering to a crescendo.

“It just sparked us,” Joe Wilson said. “The kids believed then that they could win that match.”

The Warriors responded with pins from Tyler Withers and Samuel Rodriguez. Carlisle’s Layton Schmick stemmed the rally with an 8-2 decision over Trevor Gallagher, and Garrett Pedrick and Truman Lauer helped the Herd take another lead with a 5-3 decision and a tech fall (5:05, 15-0).

“I think they’re the best team in the district,” Joe Wilson said of Gettysburg. “It was a no-lose situation for us. The kids knew what they had to do.”

The teams traded pins heading into the final bout, where Sokol took a 2-1 lead through one period, built it up to 4-1 through two on his way to the major decision.

“It stinks to lose,” Wilson said, “but I’m proud of the way the kids fought.”

To reach the quarterfinals, the Herd survived a slog of a preliminary round matchup with the Rockets (12-7), another match that went down to the final bout. Trentin Walker pinned Spring Grove’s Andrew Eyster in the 126-pound bout to punctuate the victory.

“We didn’t have a lot of time to celebrate,” Wilson said. “We had to go back out there and wrestle, or (Gettysburg) would embarrass the heck out of us.”

The win was also Carlisle's 17th of the season, the most in program history.

