District 3 Wrestling: Breaking down the opening-round matchups for local teams

The high school wrestling postseason kicks off Monday with the first round of the District 3 Class 2A team wrestling tournament.

It continues with Class 3A first-round and quarterfinal matches Tuesday, Class 2A quarterfinals and semifinals Wednesday, Class 3A semifinals Thursday and championships scheduled for Saturday at Cumberland Valley.

Consolation rounds allow teams to wrestle back into state-tournament contention with the top four teams in Class 3A and top three teams in Class 2A advancing.

Five local teams are in the mix for a district title. Following is a breakdown of their first-round matchups.

CLASS 3A

No. 5 Carlisle (16-1) vs. No. 12 Spring Grove (12-6)

Where/when: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Gettysburg

Tournament history: The Thundering Herd charge into the team tournament for the fifth time in program history, and the first since 2011. Carlisle has not won a team district match. Spring Grove, conversely, has made 18 team tournament appearances with a 23-23 record. The Rockets have advanced to the finals once with a loss to Central Dauphin in 2010.

Head to head/common opponents: Both teams lined up in duals against Northern in January. Carlisle defeated the Polar Bears Thursday, 47-27, to capture the Keystone Division title. The Rockets rolled to a 51-27 win over Northern in the Jan. 15 Husky Duals at Mifflin County.

Key wrestlers: Carlisle heavyweight Layton Schmick posted a 24-1 regular-season record and matched senior middleweight Jarrett Wilson atop the team leaderboard with 21 pins. Spring Grove Senior Ivan Vega (132/138) enters with a 20-2 record and 12 pins.

Up next: The winner advances to face either No. 4 Gettysburg (16-1) or No. 13 Conrad Weiser (15-4) in Tuesday’s quarterfinal round at Gettysburg.

No. 7 Cumberland Valley (13-4) vs. No. 10 Manheim Township (10-5)

When/where: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Dallastown

Tournament history: The Eagles are making their 26th trip to the team tournament, boasting a 65-18 record, 16 championship appearances and nine titles. The Blue Streaks have made four other trips to the team tournament with a 4-4 record to show for it. They last advanced to the quarterfinals in 2013.

Head to head/common opponents: Both teams dropped decisions to West Perry and defeated Penn Manor. The Eagles defeated Spring Grove 33-28 Jan. 25, three days after the Blue Streaks lost a 45-28 decision at home against the Rockets.

Key wrestlers: Cumberland Valley junior Gabriel Belga (152/160) boasts a 24-5 record, including 12 pins. Four Blue Streaks – Kaedyn Williams (113), Joshua Hillard (126), Aliazer Alicea (138) and Kevin Olavarria (172) – won titles Saturday at the Lancaster-Lebanon League championships. Williams is undefeated (17-0) this season.

Next up: The winner advances to the quarterfinals (also Tuesday) against either No. 2 Dallastown (15-1) or No. 15 Solanco (8-4).

No. 14 Red Land (8-2) vs. No. 3 Central Dauphin (11-1)

When/where: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Central Dauphin

Tournament history: The Patriots are making their fifth trip to the team tournament and seeking their first win. Central Dauphin was responsible for three of Red Land’s four district tournament losses. The Rams are making their 21st trek into the district team tournament brackets. They’ve collected a 61-13 record and 12 titles, including the 2021 crown, along the way.

Head to head/Common opponents: Both teams defeated Northern York on their path to the team tournament. Central Dauphin defeated the Polar Bears 48-26 at the Jan. 8 Central Dauphin Duals while the Patriots scored a 45-26 Mid-Penn Keystone victory over Northern Jan. 6.

Key wrestlers: Senior Reese Polulak (138/145) has powered the Patriots with a 20-4 record. He has not lost in January, winning his last nine bouts in a stretch that included three pins and three major decisions. For the Rams, junior Matt Repos (132/138) boasts a 23-2 record. He’s on a 16-bout winning streak with 12 pins and three tech falls in that stretch.

Next up: The quarterfinals, also scheduled for Tuesday at Central Dauphin, await the winner, who will meet either No. 6 Wilson (13-3) or No. 11 Cocalico (9-5).

CLASS 2A

No. 1 Boiling Springs (15-1)

Note: The top-seeded Bubblers won last year’s tournament, topping Newport 51-15 in the finals. They’re scheduled to open their postseason Wednesday when they host a quarterfinal match against the winner of Monday’s first-round tilt between No. 8 Biglerville (14-4) and No. 9 Upper Dauphin (12-3).

No. 7 Camp Hill (13-2) vs. No. 10 Susquenita (10-5)

When/where: 6 p.m. Monday at Camp Hill

Tournament history: The Lions are making their fifth appearance in the team tournament with a 1-6 record. They picked up their lone win in their most recent postseason run in 2020, knocking off Middletown as the No. 10 seed before falling in the quarterfinals to Boiling Springs … Susquenita is making its 12th trip to the team tournament. The Blackhawks reached one championship match in 1996.

Head to head/Common opponents: The teams shared a common regular-season opponent in Upper Dauphin, which defeated Camp Hill 43-27 in the finals of the Dutchmen Duals at Annville-Cleona Jan. 8 but fell to Susquenita 46-29 Jan. 19 in a Tri-Valley match at Upper Dauphin.

Key wrestlers: Camp Hill’s Doi brothers – Christian a senior at 132/138 and Noah a freshman at 126 – have sparked the Lions with a combined record of 47-2 and 29 pins between them. Susquenita senior Dominic Caldwell (138) enters with a 24-1 record and nine falls. He hasn’t been pinned this season.

Next up: Monday’s winner advances to meet No. 2 Bishop McDevitt (8-0) in the quarterfinals at Bishop McDevitt.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

