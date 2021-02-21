District 3 Wrestling: Boiling Springs strikes out five times in Class 2A title bouts, sends five to southeast regionals

Eli Crum’s stay at CD East High School was emblematic of Boiling Springs’ entire day Sunday — a step in the right direction across the board, but disappointing at the end.

Crum, making his District 3 Class 2A Individual Wrestling Championships debut in his senior year, mostly made the most of his trip, earning a medal and securing an all-important bid to the PIAA Class 2A Southeast Regional set for Saturday at CD East.

But his medal came after a loss — 9-2 in the 160-pound final to Hamburg’s Bailey Gimbor.

"I wish I was more aggressive," Crum said on the phone Sunday night. "I didn’t perform well in neutral. Looking back, I was kind of lazy on bottom. I was going for a pin, a defensive pin on him, but I ended up giving up two backs. ... He scored off of those opportunities, as he should in the finals."

It was the last of five championship-bout losses for the Bubblers, who went a combined 0-5 on that stage. Their only medal-round win came at 120 with Austin Mahoney’s fifth-place victory over Littlestown’s Caden Rankin.

"It was a very quiet ride. And not because of me, they weren’t happy with the way they wrestled," Bubblers head coach Trevor Byers said. "I felt like every kid that was in the finals for us wrestled super, super tight."