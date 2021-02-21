District 3 Wrestling: Boiling Springs strikes out five times in Class 2A title bouts, sends five to southeast regionals

Eli Crum’s stay at CD East High School was emblematic of Boiling Springs’ entire day Sunday — a step in the right direction across the board, but disappointing at the end.
Crum, making his District 3 Class 2A Individual Wrestling Championships debut in his senior year, mostly made the most of his trip, earning a medal and securing an all-important bid to the PIAA Class 2A Southeast Regional set for Saturday at CD East.
But his medal came after a loss — 9-2 in the 160-pound final to Hamburg’s Bailey Gimbor.
"I wish I was more aggressive," Crum said on the phone Sunday night. "I didn’t perform well in neutral. Looking back, I was kind of lazy on bottom. I was going for a pin, a defensive pin on him, but I ended up giving up two backs. ... He scored off of those opportunities, as he should in the finals."
It was the last of five championship-bout losses for the Bubblers, who went a combined 0-5 on that stage. Their only medal-round win came at 120 with Austin Mahoney’s fifth-place victory over Littlestown’s Caden Rankin.
"It was a very quiet ride. And not because of me, they weren’t happy with the way they wrestled," Bubblers head coach Trevor Byers said. "I felt like every kid that was in the finals for us wrestled super, super tight."
One win in the championships would’ve given Boiling Springs the team title as well, especially if one had come against one of the Gimbor brothers. But Hamburg pulled away at the end with 110.5 points, nine ahead of the Bubblers in second.
Despite the finish, it was still a banner day for Crum and a few other teammates.
Crum missed the 2020 district championships due to a torn MCL suffered in the sectional tournament, so Sunday’s trip was his last chance to medal and keep his season alive. Last year's disappointing conclusion was motivation going into this weekend.
"Definitely," Crum said. "It disappointed me last year when it happened. ... I know I would’ve gotten it last year."
He wasn't the only one motivated by an early exit in 2020. Eli Bounds was disqualified in the sectional finals on an illegal slam call that resulted in an injury to his opponent. Bounds never got to wrestle in districts.
The sophomore rebounded 12 months later, finding his way in the 126-pound title bout where he lost to Pequea Valley’s Jace Beegle, who smoothly countered a shot by Bounds in the first minute of action and patiently worked a pin in 1:13.
"Yeah, 100 percent it [motivated Crum and Bounds]," Byers said. "Bounds has been motivated all year. Crummy, like I said, he’s motivated at all times. That kid just likes to wrestle."
The Bubblers are sending all five silver medalists to the southeast regional, advancing five of the seven wrestlers they brought to CD East.
The silver medals were new personal bests for four of the Bubblers.
Raif Barber, who lost the 113-pound final 6-3 to a patient and calculated Dillon Reinert (Brandywine Heights), finished fifth a year ago as a sophomore and ended up not competing at regionals.
Junior Kobin Karper made it three straight medals at districts, suffered his first loss of the season in the championship to Littlestown’s Connor Brown (3-1) at 138. The silver medal is Karper’s (19-1) best after a fourth-place medal last year. He’ll aim for his first regional medal in three tries, and first trip to states as well.
District 3 Wrestling: Boiling Springs runs through Class 2A Section 1 field with 6 golds, 7 district qualifiers
Duggan hung up again
Michael Duggan is 0-2 against a Gimbor brother in district finals.
That the losses have come against Bailey and Dalton doesn't bother him. They're top-notch wrestlers in their own right, seniors who are smart enough and talented enough to fend off the athletic Duggan.
"I’ll tell you this much, though, it’s really helped me develop as a wrestler seeing my flaws against them," Duggan said.
It's a glass-half-full approach that has paid off for Duggan, who is 19-1 after his first loss and heading to his second straight regional tournament.
The Boiling Springs sophomore lost Sunday against Dalton in the 152-pound championship, a year after Bailey took advantage of a raw and inexperienced Duggan at 145 with an 8-3 win.
Sunday’s was a tighter score, 3-2, but the same outcome.
Duggan went on last year to beat Bailey in regionals. Whether he gets the same chance against Dalton is to be determined.
"I gotta work on a lot of technique," Duggan said when asked what needs improved before a potential rematch. "I think setting up shots, obviously, is a big one."
District 3 Wrestling: Cedar Cliff's Aiden Lewis, other grizzled veterans prove experience matters in 3A sectionals
Neibel, Paynter still alive
Makoa Neibel punched his first ticket to the southeast regionals in his last chance.
The Trinity senior was overpowered in the 172-pound championship by Hamburg’s Brant Mason — the last championship victim at the hands of team-champion Hawks.
The performance, which included a semifinal pin of Camp Hill’s Sean Getty, is the best Neibel has had at the District 3 level. He finished seventh a year ago and hadn’t qualified for districts before that.
He’s half the Shamrocks’ regional contingent after Tucker Paynter walked out with his first district medal (fourth place) in his freshman year. Paynter was tripped up in the second round by eventual champ Bailey Gimbor, than outworked Camp Hill’s Max Delaye and Newport’s Will Davis with decision victories.
Lions' duo can't repeat
Last year’s trip to CD East proved historic for Camp Hill.
Delaye and Getty claimed District 3 gold almost a year ago to the day. It marked the first district title for a Lions wrestler since 2013 and the first time since 1988 the program could claim two champions in one year.
District 3 Wrestling: Camp Hill continues historic season with two Class 2A golds; East Pennsboro's Adam Jacob repeats
Neither Delaye nor Getty could duplicate the feat Sunday.
In keeping with a difficult and disappointing — at least in medal rounds — day for Cumberland County wrestlers, Camp Hill’s best finishes were a pair of bronze medals — Christian Doi at 126 and Getty at 172.
Both qualified for next week’s PIAA Class 2A Southeast Regional, also at CD East, but Delaye missed the cut with a fifth-place finish.
Getty ran into Mason McClair (Lancaster Catholic) in the semifinals, losing 9-2. He salvaged his day with a 4-2 consolation victory over West Perry’s Tyler Wonders.
And Doi earned his bronze the hard way through the blood rounds after losing in the opener. He did end the day on a sweeter note than it began, avenging his morning loss to West Perry’s Nolen Zeigler with a 4-2 victory at the end.
Delaye’s day also started off rough with a first-round loss to Davis.
+9 District 3 Wrestling Photos: Action from the Class 3A Section 3 individual championships at Mechanicsburg
Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520