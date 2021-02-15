District 3 Wrestling: Boiling Springs secure ninth district team title in program history, first for head coach Trevor Byers

A pandemic-ravaged season wasn’t about to stop Boiling Springs wrestling.
After a comeback win against West Perry in the semifinals 34-27, Boiling Springs waltzed through the District 3 Class 2A Team Wrestling Championship match against Newport, dropping the Buffaloes in a convincing 51-15 win Monday afternoon at Northern Lebanon High School.
“I’m feeling amazing,” Kobin Karper said. “Just all of the hard work we put in the past year and everything we had to go through paid off. Getting second last year was horrible, so coming back and getting the win in a dominating fashion is an amazing feeling.”
“It feels amazing. I think the whole team is feeling good — I know I’m feeling great,” Eli Crum said.
After a District 3 Class 2A team title loss last season to Hamburg, Boiling Springs came back raring to go for 2020-21.
“We basically just looked at all the weak points of that match,” Karper said. “We had a very young team that year, so we had a lot of returning kids and we focused mostly on offseason wrestling, working on our technique, getting all the kinks out and making sure that we were prepared for our moment of greatness.”
This year’s crown marks nine for the Bubblers since 1998, and the first for head coach Trevor Byers since he took over for long-time coach Rodney Wright in 2019.
“I feel good about how we wrestled. I felt we wrestled really strong,” Byers said. “[Newport] won the toss, but they chose what we wanted. I think a couple of early wins that they weren’t expecting that we got forced their hand a little bit, so I wanted to go head-up with them — I wanted to put our horses on their horses and see what happens.
“I’m happy with the way we wrestled and I’m excited and happy for the kids. We showed up, that’s what matters.”
Even in a reduced field because of the coronavirus pandemic, the No. 2 seed Bubblers (13-1) still made their mark.
Boiling Springs took a commanding lead 23-0 through five bouts to begin the championship match, including two major decisions from Raif Barber (113) and Austin Mahoney (120), and a pin for good measure from Eli Bounds (126). The Buffaloes’ first points came from a forfeit at 132 for Danny Capozzoli.
Michael Duggan was dominant throughout the day — 2-0 through both of his bouts — to improve his undefeated record to 14-0. For the 152-pounder looking for that first state medal, Duggan has been more than impressive through the season with six of those wins coming from falls.
“I’ve just been training really hard, a lot more than I did last year, and just mentally preparing before every match and reflecting on all the work I put in,” Duggan said. “I just want to feel confident before I go out there. I think it went good. Leading up to it, I felt really good and as a whole team we really prepared well for that moment. It was great.”
The Bubblers will be back at it Saturday (district sectionals) and Sunday (individual district championships). As for team states, Boiling Springs will be waiting a little longer.
There is no set date, but the tournament will come sometime after the PIAA individual championships March 12.
Byers said they’ll keep the kids involved as a whole during the entire offseason leading up to the team state tournament, setting up two rooms: one room will help train those who are still in the individual tournament and one will help train those who are not in the tournament or are knocked out of individuals.
“I just gotta work a little bit harder, make sure I eat right, get a little more sleep every day and work harder in the room,” Crum said about preparing for the individual offseason.
“Right now I’m making sure that I’m healthy,” Karper said. “I’m just making sure my entire body is healthy and making sure I’m working on my conditioning a lot. Just making sure that I’m prepared for anything that comes my way.”
For now, Bubbletown will just bask in another team championship.
“I’m excited — this ride home sucks, though. I got a major headache from yelling,” Byers said with a laugh. “The administration, our athletic director — without them we don’t have a season. Our cheerleaders are very much a part of our team and I wish they could have been here with us.
“We have kids with a lot of big hearts. They fight til the very end, they contest every single point, they don’t give up easy points when they’re not supposed to — that’s part of what the sport is. You fight for everything and you give up nothing.”
Bubblers notch comeback win in semis
• Boiling Springs won a back-and-forth matchup with No. 3 seeded West Perry in the semifinals.
• The Mustangs went up 12-0 early, notching two pins at the heavyweight bouts.
• Jimmy Snyder tallied the Bubblers’ first point at 106 with a decision win.
• The lead was exchanged three times before a Duggan pin at 152, a Trey McCardell major decision at 160 and a pin from Crum at 172 helped secure the win for Boiling Springs.
• Byers on the matchup: “West Perry made some moves that were pretty good moves — we beat ‘em by 11 last time and beat them by seven this time. I felt like we were the two best teams.”
