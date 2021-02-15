District 3 Wrestling: Boiling Springs secure ninth district team title in program history, first for head coach Trevor Byers

“I feel good about how we wrestled. I felt we wrestled really strong,” Byers said. “[Newport] won the toss, but they chose what we wanted. I think a couple of early wins that they weren’t expecting that we got forced their hand a little bit, so I wanted to go head-up with them — I wanted to put our horses on their horses and see what happens.

“I’m happy with the way we wrestled and I’m excited and happy for the kids. We showed up, that’s what matters.”

Even in a reduced field because of the coronavirus pandemic, the No. 2 seed Bubblers (13-1) still made their mark.

Boiling Springs took a commanding lead 23-0 through five bouts to begin the championship match, including two major decisions from Raif Barber (113) and Austin Mahoney (120), and a pin for good measure from Eli Bounds (126). The Buffaloes’ first points came from a forfeit at 132 for Danny Capozzoli.

Michael Duggan was dominant throughout the day — 2-0 through both of his bouts — to improve his undefeated record to 14-0. For the 152-pounder looking for that first state medal, Duggan has been more than impressive through the season with six of those wins coming from falls.