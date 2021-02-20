District 3 Wrestling: Boiling Springs runs through Class 2A Section 1 field with 6 golds, 7 district qualifiers

Boiling Springs won’t have much time to enjoy its success.

The Bubblers waltz to the team title and won six individual gold medals Saturday at Susquenita High School in the District 3 Class 2A Section 1 Individual Wrestling Championships.

Barely 12 hours later, the remaining group of seven — the Bubblers also picked up a bronze — must try to repeat the feat at CD East High School in the District 3 Class 2A Individual Wrestling Championships.

Such is postseason life in the midst of a pandemic.

The weekend will cap a busy and — especially if Sunday goes well — successful week. The team brought back to Bubbletown a ninth team district title Monday night.

Head coach Trevor Byers, though, is never truly satisfied. The Bubblers sent 11 wrestlers to sections, and he wanted all 11 to qualify for districts.

“I felt like we could’ve got two more through,” Byers said, speaking of Ean Wilson and Collin Neal, who both finished fifth. “I don’t ever go into a tournament not expecting everyone to win.”