District 3 Wrestling: Boiling Springs runs through Class 2A Section 1 field with 6 golds, 7 district qualifiers

Boiling Springs won’t have much time to enjoy its success.
The Bubblers waltz to the team title and won six individual gold medals Saturday at Susquenita High School in the District 3 Class 2A Section 1 Individual Wrestling Championships.
Barely 12 hours later, the remaining group of seven — the Bubblers also picked up a bronze — must try to repeat the feat at CD East High School in the District 3 Class 2A Individual Wrestling Championships.
Such is postseason life in the midst of a pandemic.
The weekend will cap a busy and — especially if Sunday goes well — successful week. The team brought back to Bubbletown a ninth team district title Monday night.
Head coach Trevor Byers, though, is never truly satisfied. The Bubblers sent 11 wrestlers to sections, and he wanted all 11 to qualify for districts.
“I felt like we could’ve got two more through,” Byers said, speaking of Ean Wilson and Collin Neal, who both finished fifth. “I don’t ever go into a tournament not expecting everyone to win.”
On Saturday, they Bubblers displayed again they’re the class of the Midstate, going 6-for-6 in championship bouts while 10 of the 11 wrestlers that made the trip north walked home with medals.
Raif Barber (113), Austin Mahoney (120), Eli Bounds (126), Kobin Karper (138), Michael Duggan (152) and Eli Crum (160) were all crowned champs. And 106-pounder Jimmy Snyder made it a lucky seven district qualifiers.
“I thought Kobin had a great day. Kobin had a pretty tough weight class,” Byers said, “Then he turned around against [Littlestown’s] Connor Brown … We wrestled extremely well against him [in the final].”
It was a series of first for the entire group of qualifiers — Barber, Mahoney, Bounds, Karper, Duggan and Crum all became first-time section champs, and Snyder medaled for the first time and will wrestle in his first District 3 championship.
The postseason has been altered by the coronavirus pandemic, with fewer wrestleback rounds and fewer wrestlers qualifying from each section to the district championships. The two 2A sections sent just four wrestlers per weight class Saturday to Sunday’s District 3 tournament.
That made each bout all the more important.
“That’s exactly what we stressed, there’s no room for mistakes,” Byers. “You either get it done or you go home.”
District 3 Wrestling: Cedar Cliff's Aiden Lewis, other grizzled veterans prove experience matters in 3A sectionals
Five for Trinity
The Shamrocks crowned one champion at Susquenita and saw three more wrestlers punch district tickets.
Makoa Neibel pinned his way to 172 gold, including semifinal and final pin falls in 5:36. His title came at the expense of West Perry’s Tyler Wonders.
Freshman Tucker Painter impressed in his postseason debut, racking up tough decision victories early before succumbing to Crum’s pin (2:44) in the final.
Jagger Gray earned bronze at 189, and 106-pounder Major Lewis and 113-pounder Michael Sutton each settled for fourth.
Across the river
Camp Hill, which had a banner year last year at the district championships, advanced five wrestlers out of Section 2 at CD East.
Paul Parise (189) was the lone sectional champ of the quintet, beating Berks Catholic’s Gabe Davis 1-0. The Lions finished sixth as a team; Brandywine Heights claimed the team title.
Max Delaye (160) and Sean Getty (172) lost one-point championship bouts to Hamburg’s Bailey Gimbor and Brant Mason, respectively.
Christian Doi won bronze at 126 with an 8-6 win in sudden victory.
Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520