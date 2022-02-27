District 3 Wrestling: Boiling Springs claims 4 individual crowns, Class 2A team title

Four Boiling Springs wrestlers won individual titles Saturday and powered the Bubblers to the high team score in the District 3 Class 2A championships at Central Dauphin East.

Camp Hill's Christian Doi (138) and Trinity's Jagger Gray (172) also ascended to the top of the medal stand. The six champions were joined by eight other local wrestlers in qualifying for the PIAA Southeast Region tournament scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Freedon High School in Bethlehem.