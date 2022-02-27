 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
District Wrestling

District 3 Wrestling: Boiling Springs claims 4 individual crowns, Class 2A team title

  • 0
Boiling Springs 2022 District 3 Class 2A Wrestling

Boiling Springs' Ean Wilson, Eli Bounds, Michael Duggan and Kobin Karper pose with their gold medals at the District 3 Class 2A individual championships Saturday at Central Dauphin East.

 Tim Gross

Four Boiling Springs wrestlers won individual titles Saturday and powered the Bubblers to the high team score in the District 3 Class 2A championships at Central Dauphin East.

The Bubblers' Eli Bounds (126 pounds), Kobin Karper (138) Ean Wilson (145) and Michael Duggan (152) struck gold in their respective brackets.

Camp Hill's Christian Doi (138) and Trinity's Jagger Gray (172) also ascended to the top of the medal stand. The six champions were joined by eight other local wrestlers in qualifying for the PIAA Southeast Region tournament scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Freedon High School in Bethlehem.

More to come.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Surfers ride giant waves in Portugal's Nazare

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News