District 3 Wrestling: Boiling Springs advances to Class 2A team finals

The regular-season dual meet between Boiling Springs and West Perry provided the template for a meeting between the two teams, and a challenge for them both in their ensuing postseason matchup.

For the Bubblers, the task was replicating their impressive win in the Jan. 29 bout. For the Mustangs, it was a puzzle of finding enough saved bonus points and flipping enough swing bouts to turn the match in their favor.

Wednesday, in the semifinals of the District 3 Class 2A Team Wrestling Championships, the Bubblers showed that they had just about perfected the formula.

No. 1 Boiling Springs nearly equaled its performance from the first outing against the Mustangs, tallying a 31-25 victory over No. 5 West Perry at Boiling Springs High School. The win sent the Bubblers to the district final for the third straight year, and they will try to claim their second straight crown Saturday against No. 2 Bishop McDevitt.

First, though, they had to get through Wednesday.

“I haven’t even gotten to look at the matchups that other side of the bracket yet,” Boiling Springs coach Trevor Byers. “We knew on our side, Northern Lebanon is tough, West Perry is tough, plus we had kids being sick (with a stomach bug). We had our hands full this week. We’ll take a look at that tomorrow and then we’ll see what happens Saturday.”

The semifinal action started quickly, with Boiling Springs picking up bonus-point wins from Collin Neal (189) and Jacob Scott (215) to open the bout, followed by a fall from West Perry’s Brad Morrison (285). A forfeit to Boiling Springs at 106 set up one of the night’s marquee bouts at 113, a state-level tilt between West Perry’s Deven Jackson and Boiling Springs’ Raif Barber.

After a 2-2 first period, Jackson got the advantage in the second with an escape and a takedown. He sealed it in the third by riding out the entire period, weathering a few close calls to close out the strong 5-2 win in his return from an injury layoff.

“To come back and put on a performance like that against Raif, who is always tough, he showed me some true guts,” West Perry coach Craig May said. “He wrestled a really good match. Really smart, scrambling great. He’s done everything you can ask a kid to do.”

Jackson Rush’s major at 120 pulled the Mustangs within 17-13. That led to the same swing bout as the teams’ first go-round, a 126-pound tilt between Boiling Springs’ Eli Bounds and West Perry’s Tyler Morrison. The two wrestled a wild, seesaw bout that fittingly went to sudden victory, where Bounds was able to register the winning takedown with three seconds left for the 7-5 victory.

“I just let it all go and did what I had to do,” Bounds said. “I was trying to not let my thoughts get ahead of me, and just really go out there and wrestle, because that’s what I know how to do. ... I couldn’t let the heat of the moment get to me, because I let it get to me too many times before and it’s been my downfall. I wasn’t going to let that happen.”

With Bounds denying West Perry the sought-after swing victory, it set up the clinching run for the Bubbler middleweight trio of Kobin Karper (138), Ean Wilson (145), and Michael Duggan (152), with Duggan’s tech fall clinching the match with two bouts remaining.

Both squads advanced to the semifinals with lopsided victories in the quarterfinal round that opened the evening. Boiling Springs rolled to a 60-6 victory over No. 8 Biglerville, while West Perry registered a 49-15 win over No. 4 Northern Lebanon. The Mustangs will have a chance to secure a state tournament berth Saturday via the consolation bracket.

