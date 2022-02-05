District 3 Wrestling: Bishop McDevitt surges past Boiling Springs in Class 2A team final

As the noise increased and the teams worked their way down their respective lineups in Saturday’s District 3 Class 2A team championship match at Cumberland Valley, Boiling Springs could feel their collective hopes of a repeat title gradually and painfully slip away.

Bishop McDevitt rattled off wins in the final seven bouts, turning a 26-6 deficit into a 37-26 victory and the program’s first district team title since 2017.

“It’s just frustrating right now,” said Boiling Springs coach Trevor Byers. “We preach certain things all the time, and those mistakes can’t happen. But it’s all right. We’ll get over it, and we’ll move forward. I think we’ll see those guys again. We’ll see what happens.”

The loss sends the Bubblers (17-2) into the Class 2A state team tournament as the No. 2 entry from District 3 with a first-round match against District 6 champion Forest Hills scheduled for Thursday at Hershey’s Giant Center.

“We’ll be fine,” Byers said. “We’ll go in and have a hard practice Monday, and we’ll get after it.”

Boiling Springs, the top seed heading into districts, had taken a lead when Luke Magnani received a forfeit victory at 106 pounds and added to it with a Raif Barber tech fall (17-2, 5:35) at 113, a Sawyer Young sudden victory (7-5) at 132 and first-period pins from Eli Bounds (1:24) and Kobin Karper (:58) at 126 and 138, respectively.

“They’re scrappy, I’m telling you what,” Bishop McDevitt coach Mike Nauman said of the Bubblers. “I thought we ‘d do even better up top. Those kids impressed me”

But the Bubblers missed two key opportunities.

At 120, Boiling Springs’ Jackson Mentzer battled back from a 5-1 deficit to the Crusaders’ Tillman Artell, but Artell managed to roll him over for a pin at 4:24. At 152, a 4-1 lead for the Bubblers’ Michael Duggan dissolved in a run from Bishop McDevitt’s Andrew Christie, who walked off the mat with a 6-4 decision.

"I tell kids this all the time," Byers said. "If you wrestle not to get beat, that’s exactly what happens. You get beat.”

Christie’s come-from-behind decision followed a 10-4 Jakob Gilfoil decision at 145.

From there, the Crusaders (11-0) carried the momentum.

“From 145 up,” Nauman said, “we’re really tough. They’re tough kids.”

After a 12-4 major decision from Anthony Glessner at 160 and a 13-7 decision from a hobbled Lucas Lawler at 172, Bishop McDevitt took the lead with pins from Kade Werner (4:28) at 189 and Bryce Enders (1:32) at 215. Riley Robell, Bishop McDevitt’s returning state runner-up at 285, received a forfeit to cap the Crusaders’ second district title.

“I’ve been a coach for 28 years,” said Nauman, whose career included a stop at East Pennsboro. “This is the first time I’ve ever been a district champion. I had some good teams. I’ve had many, many state place-winners. But this is the first time we’ve won as a team. These kids are awesome.”

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.