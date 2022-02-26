District 3 Wrestling: 5 local wrestlers advance to Class 3A state tournament

SPRING GROVE— The "blood rounds" should be a bit different could also be dubbed the heartbreak rounds because they see some dreams achieved, they also end many others. The blood rounds were not kind to Sentinel-area wrestlers Saturday in the Class 3A Tourney at Spring Grove High School.

Only five local wrestlers advanced far enough to earn berths in the PIAA Championships scheduled for March 10-12 at Hershey's Giant Center.

Shippensburg's Dominic Frontino advanced to the finals at 152 but settled for silver. Northern teammates Rocco Fratelli (120) and Cole Bartram (132) won third-place matches, as did Carlisle's Layton Schmick (285). Shippensburg's Diesel Koser wrestled his way through the blood rounds to the third-place match at 189. Despite a loss to Ephrata's James Ellis, Koser still qualified for states as the fourth-place finisher.

Carlisle's Trentin Walker (126) Cedar Cliff's Aidan Bachman (132), Frontino (152), Cumberland Valley's Gabe Belga (152) and Northern’s Bartram (172) were the only local wrestlers who remained in the championship bracket through Friday's quarterfinals. Each needed to win one more match to qualify for states, as one of the top four move on to Hershey.

Only Frontino advanced through the semifinals, earning a solid 5-1 victory over Austin Brass of Conestoga Valley. Frontino later dropped the championship match 1-0 to Caden Dobbins of Dallastown.

“I have to be thankful for everything this weekend,” said Frontino. “(Dobbins) is a very good wrestler, and I couldn’t get out from the bottom. I need to get into the wrestling room and hear things that I don’t want to hear, but it is something I need to hear and work on to be ready in two weeks.”

After falling in the quarterfinals, Fratelli battled back through the blood rounds to and earned a 7-0 decision over Gabriel Pecaitis of Gettysburg in the third-place match at 120.

“I felt way better today than I did yesterday,” said Fratelli. “I knew after I lost in the quarters that I have worked too hard to go home with fourth place.”

Bartram beat Brett Barbush of Manheim Central by fall in 30 seconds, and Schmick continued his solid season with a 1-0 decision over Manheim Township's Tyrese Washington.

“In the match where I lost yesterday, I was a bit too aggressive and it cost me,” said Schmick. “We will work hard for the next two weeks and hopefully be on the medal stand at Hershey.”

“I felt like I wrestled pretty good-I was winning 5-4 late and made a bad decision that didn’t work out for me,” said Bartram “Without any pressure in the third-place match, I wrestled pretty well in the last match.”

Bachman, Walker, Red Land's Reese Polulak (138), Belga, Carlisle freshman Mitchell Adams (172) and Big Spring's Owen Hutchinson (215) all fell in consolations, one match short of qualifying. All battled for fifth place on the medal stand.

“I came up a little short," Adams said, "but for the number of freshmen up here on the podium, I am proud of myself. I worked hard to prepare for this, and it certainly adds motivation for next year.”

Walker finished fifth with a 4-3 win over Elias Long of Central York. Bachman beat Bodie Rouzer of Waynesboro 5-4, Belga scored a 3-1 sudden victory over Austin Brass of Ephrata, and Hutchinson earned a 6-1 decision over Twin Valley's Ean Winchester.

”I just wanted to wrestle my best this weekend, and that is what I think I did,” Hutchinson said. “It is nice to know that I am up there with all of them and it shows I am better than I think I am. Confidence is big.”

Cedar Cliff's Bachman lost in the semifinals by fall at 3:12 to Matt Repos of Central Dauphin. Repos had a 2-0 lead before he scored a reversal and cradled Bachman for the pin.

“Yesterday was awesome, and I was riding that high," Bachman said of reaching the semifinals. "You do everything you can and sometimes you come up short. You just have to move on and accept it. Today will haunt me for a while, but I will use it to get better.”

Belga lost his semifinal late, as Dallastown's Dobbins picked up a near fall from the top position in the final 20 seconds. The final score was 3-0.

Bartram had the toughest loss of the early matches, as Kevin Olavarria of Manheim Township picked up a takedown at the nine-second mark to win the match 6-5.

