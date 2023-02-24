Twelve local wrestlers advanced to Saturday’s semifinals of the PIAA Class 3A South Central Region championships at Spring Grove Friday. Another eight remained alive in the consolation bracket and within reach of a berth in the PIAA Championships.

In the 133-pound bracket, Northern’s Rocco Fratelli, Cumberland Valley’s Jake Mitchell and Boiling Springs’ Eli Bounds all advanced to the quarterfinals. Fratelli and Mitchell are set to square off in the semifinal round that’s scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Mitchell is one of three Cumberland Valley semifinalists, joining Phil Montes (107 pounds) and Gabe Belga (152). Fratelli and Cole Bartram (189) are the two Northern wrestlers still in the title hunt with Bounds and Michael Duggan (152) advanced for the Bubblers in their maiden voyage through the Class 3A postseason.

Carlisle advanced two wrestlers to the semifinals in Anthony DeAngelo (172) and Layton Schmick (285) while Mechanicsburg’s Tyler Budman (114), Cedar Cliff's Keegan Zeigler (114) and Shippensburg’s Dom Frontino (160) reached the semifinals of their respective brackets. Frontino’s first-round pin was the 100th victory of his career.

The wrestlers looking to forge a path through the consolation rounds for a top-four finish and a berth in the state championships included Boiling Springs’ Alex Mentzer (107), Drew Scherer (114), Ian Longenberger (127), Ean Wilson (145) and Collin Neal (172), Northern’s Joel McClintock (139), Cumberland Valley’s Anthony Bruscino (189), Red Land’s Bryce Phillips (215) and Shippensburg’s Diesel Koser (215).

In the team standings, Boiling Springs ended the first day of the tournament in fourth place with 38.5 points behind Central Dauphin (61), Gettysburg (54) and Chambersburg (53). Cumberland Valley garnered 34 points to sit in seventh.

Photos: 2023 District 3 Class 3A sectional wrestling tournament at Mechanicsburg