District 3 team wrestling tournament set to begin Monday

District 3 released the official brackets for its team wrestling championships Sunday. Five local teams – Trinity, Cumberland Valley, Boiling Springs, Red Land and Carlisle – qualified for the tournament in their respective classifications.

The tournament is scheduled to start Monday with the Class 2A first round and continue through the championships scheduled for Saturday at Cumberland Valley.

Format/schedule

The Class 2A team tournament opens with first-round matches Monday with the higher seeds hosting then continues with quarterfinals, semifinals and first-round consolations Wednesday at Berks Catholic and Spring Grove, and concludes with the championship, consolation semifinals and third-place matches at Cumberland Valley Saturday.

In Class 3A, the top four seeds host the first round and quarterfinal matches Tuesday with semifinals and consolation matches scheduled for Thursday at Spring Grove and the championship, consolation semifinals and third-place matches scheduled for Saturday at Cumberland Valley.

Local pairings

Trinity, the lone local representative in Class 2A, earned the No. 7 seed and hosts Tulpehocken Monday at 6.

Cumberland Valley earned the No. 3 seed in Class 3A, hosting a first-round match against No. 14 Red Land at 6 p.m. Meanwhile, No. 6 Boiling Springs faces No. 11 Gettysburg for the right to face the Eagles or the Patriots in the quarterfinals at Cumberland Valley.

Carlisle qualified for the tournament as the No. 16 team in Class 3A. The Thundering Herd look to upset top-seeded Lower Dauphin Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Rams’ home gym.

Defending champions

Bishop McDevitt won last year’s Class 2A crown, defeating Boiling Springs (then in the Class 2A field) in the finals. The Crusaders enter their title defense as the No. 4 seed, earning a bye to the quarterfinals at Berks Catholic.

Gettysburg won the Class 3A team title last year, outlasting Central Dauphin in the finals. All four of last year’s semifinalists – including Cumberland Valley and Hempfield – have qualified for the tournament.

Up next

The top four teams in Class 3A and the top three in Class 2A advance to the PIAA Team Championships scheduled for Feb. 6-11.

