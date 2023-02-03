The slate is set for the District 3 Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship finals, and it features a pair of rivals in Central Dauphin and Cumberland Valley.

Two of the district’s most storied programs are scheduled to square off Saturday with district gold on the line.

Here’s a quick look at the matchup.

No. 1 Central Dauphin (14-0) vs. No. 3 Cumberland Valley (21-2)

When/where: 1 p.m. Saturday at Cumberland Valley

How they got there: The undefeated Rams rolled into the championship match with a 54-9 first-round win over Carlisle, a 52-15 quarterfinal win over Spring Grove and a 38-19 semifinal victory over Chambersburg. The Eagles defeated Red Land 51-18 in the first round, Boiling Springs 30-28 in the quarterfinals and Wilson 39-28 in the semifinals.

Championship history: The Rams, who lost to Gettysburg in last year’s finals, are making their 14th district title match appearance in search of their ninth title. The Eagles are wrestling for district team gold for the 17th time in program history and their first since 2018. CV defeated Central Dauphin for its last title in 2016 in a match decided on criterion H – most first points scored – and featured disqualifications and a controversial ending.

Next up: Both teams have qualified for the state team wrestling tournament scheduled to begin Monday with preliminary-round matches. In Thursday’s first round, the District 3 champion draws the District 12 champion, and the District 3 runner-up faces the District 6 champion.

Head to head/common opponents: Central Dauphin defeated Cumberland Valley 43-16 when the programs met in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth dual meet. Chambersburg was the only other team to defeat Cumberland Valley this season. Aside from their shared division schedule, Cumberland Valley also defeated Carlisle and Spring Grove in nonleague regular-season duals.

Key wrestlers: Freshman Thunder Beard went 3-0 through the first three rounds of the district team tournament at 107 to improve his overall record to 31-6. He lost a 4-2 decision to Cumberland Valley’s Phil Montes in the Commonwealth dual. Montes, a sophomore, has wins in his last 22 bouts with an overall record of 30-4. His three wins in the district tournament came in a decision, a major decision and a technical fall.

Note: The Rams have defeated the Eagles in their last five head-to-head matchups. Cumberland Valley’s last win in the rivalry came in the team district third-place match in 2019 ... The Class 2A final, scheduled for 3:30 p.m., features West Perry and Berks Catholic.

