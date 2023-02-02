The District 3 team wrestling tournament shifts to Spring Grove Thursday for the semifinals and consolations in the Class 3A bracket.

Both Cumberland Valley and Boiling Springs remained in the hunt for hardware through Tuesday’s quarterfinals. The Eagles are in the semifinals for the second consecutive season after a quarterfinal win over Bubblers, who can finish as high as third place and reach the state team tournament.

Following is a look at Thursday’s matchups for Cumberland Valley and Boiling Springs.

3A Semifinal

No. 3 Cumberland Valley (20-2) vs. No. 2 Wilson (14-1)

When/where: 5 p.m. Thursday at Spring Grove

How they got there: The Eagles opened the team tournament with a pair of wins at home, defeating Red Land 51-18 in the first round before a 38-28 win over Boiling Springs in the quarterfinals. The Bulldogs also won a pair of matches at home with a 59-12 victory over Manheim Central in the first round and a 39-22 quarterfinal decision over Central York.

Next up: The semifinal winners advance to the team tournament title match scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at Cumberland Valley against either Central Dauphin or Chambersburg. The losing team drops into the consolation bracket to face either Spring Grove or Conestoga Valley for a chance to wrestle for third place and a spot in the state tournament.

Head to head/common opponents: This is the first meeting between the two teams this season. They did not share any opponents.

Key wrestlers: Cumberland Valley junior Anthony Bruscino (189/215) earned wins in 16 of his last 17 bouts, including a fall and a key major decision in the first two round of the team postseason. In the lower weights, Wilson freshman McKaden Speece enters the match with a 36-2 record.

Notes: Cumberland Valley lost in last year’s District 3 team semifinals to Central Dauphin but wrestled back to a third-place finish. Wilson is in its first semifinal match since 2013.

3A Consolation

No. 6 Boiling Springs (15-3) vs. No. 7 Central York (10-3)

When/where: 5 p.m. Thursday at Spring Grove

How they got there: The Bubblers opened their first postseason since moving up from Class 2A with a 30-28 win over Gettysburg in the first round before a 38-28 loss to Cumberland Valley in the quarterfinals. The Panthers defeated Hempfield 40-24 in the first round and lost a 39-22 quarterfinal decision to Wilson.

Next up: Thursday’s winner sticks around to face either Central Dauphin or Chambersburg in the consolation semifinals with a chance to advance to Saturday’s third-place match. The loser is eliminated.

Head to head/common opponents: The Bubblers defeated Central York 40-19 in a nonleague dual Jan. 10 in York. Boiling Springs also defeated Spring Grove, South Western and New Oxford while Central York lost to the Rockets but defeated the Mustangs and Colonials.

Key wrestlers: Central York’s Macon Myers (172/189) is a state qualifier and Bloomsburg commit with a 29-2 record. His 20 falls include a win over the Bubblers’ Demetri White. Bubbler senior Eli Bounds (133/139) has a 28-2 record that includes a 7-2 decision over the Panthers’ Elias Long.

Notes: Central York’s first-round win over Hempfield was the program’s first district dual meet victory. The Panters were 0-1 in their only other team tournament appearance in 2011. The Bubblers’ win over Gettysburg was their first postseason dual win in Class 3A.

